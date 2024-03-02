'Elliott Erwitt: Personal Best' showcases the iconic images of an iconic career at Leica Gallery London

If you love photography by the true masters of the art, then there's no question that you'll have seen some of the iconic images from Elliot Erwitt. And you are going to want to visit the Leica Gallery London, UK, running from March 15 - May 12 2024, as the gallery showcases a selection of seminal images from the Leica touring exhibition, 'Personal Best'.

Elliott Erwitt, a legendary figure and one of the best photographers ever, spent 70 remarkable years as a member of the prestigious Magnum agency – an invitation extended to him by none other than Robert Capa!

Felix, Gladys, Rover, New York City, USA 1974 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

Throughout his illustrious career, Erwitt captured iconic moments in history – from poignant images of the bereaved Jackie Kennedy at JFK's funeral to snapshots of influential politicians and presidents. Beyond the realm of politics, he turned his lens toward celebrities like Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart, as well as everyday life, showcasing the absurd, intimate, and humorous aspects of human existence.

Notably, Erwitt had a penchant for photographing his beloved canine companions, a passion that led to the creation of several acclaimed books such as DogDogs, Son of Bitch and Woof.

"Most of the time…when I am out of the house, I carry a small unobtrusive camera and I snap away obsessively at things that interest me," Erwitt famously said. "I never set out to take dog pictures but somehow dogs appeared in large numbers on my contact sheets."

Marilyn Monroe, New York City, USA 1956 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt)

Born to Russian immigrants in Paris on July 26 1928, Elliott Erwitt's early years were shaped by a nomadic upbringing across Italy and France. In 1939 his family settled in America, where Erwitt's passion for photography flourished, fueled by his teenage years spent in Hollywood.

By the age of twenty, he found himself immersed in the vibrant photography scene of New York City, rubbing shoulders with luminaries like Edward Steichen and Roy Stryker.

Stryker recognized Erwitt's talent and enlisted him to work for the Oil Standards Company before assigning him to document the city of Pittsburgh. It was in New York in 1953 that Erwitt crossed paths with Robert Capa, a fateful encounter that would shape his career.

Eiffel Tower 100th anniversary, Paris, France 1989 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

In 1970 Erwitt expanded his creative horizons to include filmmaking, venturing into the realm of moving images and television. Throughout the 1980s, he lent his comedic touch to the production of 18 films for HBO.

In the latter years of his life, Erwitt dedicated himself to sharing his extensive body of work through photography exhibitions and books. In 2023, his outstanding contributions to the field of photography were honored with the prestigious Leica Hall of Fame Award in Wetzlar, Germany.

Throughout his illustrious career, Erwitt authored more than 25 books and amassed a collection of accolades, winning virtually every international photography award imaginable across 45 remarkable years.

This showcase will be displayed at the Leica Gallery London at 64-66 Duke Street, Mayfair, London, where all works are for sale and will be available. Visit the Leica website for more information.

Today's best Leica M-A (Typ 127), Leica MP and Leica M11 deals $5,594.99 $5,229.95 View $5,234.95 View $5,595 View Show More Deals

If this has been interesting, you might want to check out our guide to the best 35mm film or if you love cameras, why not check out our best Leica cameras guide and the best Leica-M lenses to pair with them.