DSLRs are still NOT dead, says Canon

Every year we hear that DSLRs are dead, and every year they keep on keeping on. And now, Canon has made it crystal clear that the DSLR is not yet dead.

Indeed, not only does Canon say that DSLRs aren't dead yet, they still account for a third of the entire camera market, with as many as 1.8 million digital SLRs being sold last year. And it goes without saying that Canon, as the industry leader, sells more than anyone else.

• Digital SLRs are still going strong – and these are the best DSLRs (opens in new tab) you can buy right now

French outlet Photo Trend had the chance to chat to some of the manufacturer's head honchos at CP+ 2023 (opens in new tab), and suggested that Canon and others are ending their DSLRs ranges (evidenced by the lack of any DSLRs at the world's biggest camera show).

"First of all, market figures indicate that 5.5 to 6 million boxes were sold last year," responded Go Tokura, general manager of Canon's Imaging Division.

"At the end of last year, 70% of those sales were mirrorless cameras. CP+ is a place to present new products, and that's why you won't see many DSLRs this year. All companies are of course focusing on hybrids.

"But SLRs still represent 30% of global sales. That means there's always demand for this range – and most DSLRs sold globally are made by Canon.

"There is also a high volume of lenses that are still intended for the DSLR ecosystem. We do not envisage a sudden end to SLRs, nor an instant switch to hybrids. Sure, there will likely be a gradual decline, but the demand is still there."

What's interesting, beyond the obvious point that DSLRs are still selling in significant volume, is that Canon doesn't just distinguish them from mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) but also hybrid cameras (opens in new tab).

It seems that Canon is starting to see, in strategic terms, that the hybrid market is where things are headed. Just as consumers expect their phone (as, for better or worse, their primary imaging device) to shoot stills and video, so that expectation carries over to traditional cameras.

And with recent cameras like the Canon EOS R8 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R50 (opens in new tab), this hasn't escaped the notice of the world's biggest camera maker.

But, yeah, anyway. DSLRs still aren't dead. Maybe next year…

If you enjoyed this article, you might be interested in reading more about the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab). If you are of the opinion that your DSLR has an expiry date, maybe the best mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab) can tempt you over. And you can join the revolution by checking out the best hybrid cameras (opens in new tab) with an equal emphasis on photo and video.