Drone pilots: We want your videos AND WE'LL PAY, says Yann Arthus-Bertrand

By Adam Juniper
published

The world-famous aerial photographer seeks other creators to submit videos for a global pre-Olympic collaboration

Yann Arthus-Bertrand left and DJI Mavic 3 Pro right
Yann Arthus-Bertrand and DJI Mavic 3 Pro (Image credit: DJI)

French photographer, film director, and environmental activist Yann Arthus-Bertrand, known for his aerial imagery, is looking for "creative and committed drone artists." DJI is supporting the project. Could you be selected?

Arthus-Bertrand is proposing a collaborative project, inviting drone pilots from around the world to share their best work, with the goal of telling the story of today's world. "This movie's essence and strength will lie in its collaborative nature," says the site, and the first screen will be just before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Beyond that, the stated goals might be seen as a little vague, but make sense in the context of Arthus-Bertrand's career. The project follows his previous works Home (2011) and Legacy (2021), and he is perhaps best known to those who peruse the photography section of bookstores for the 1999 worldwide bestseller Earth from Above. He was also the first DJI Master.

Now he is promising to keep his feet on the ground. "This movie will be an ethical, local, and low-carbon work." This is close to an admission that perhaps the amount of kerosine burned for the director's previous aerial work would be inappropriate now. He likens: "Filming... the Earth from above, but remaining our feet on the ground" to creating in the spirit of our times.

The entry process will require participants to submit their details along with a 15-minute compilation of their "images (sic) that best illustrate today's world." Participants will need to describe their footage and why it is meaningful to the project. 

Next, a selection will be made and those chosen asked to submit raw footage for the edit in progress. If the material is kept in the edit, then the team will acquire the rights (pay for them).

You can find out the details of the process, and submit, at the Hope Production Drone Project (opens in new tab) page.

If you want to get out there and do well, it's time to get out there and choose the best camera drone.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones (opens in new tab), The Smart Smart Home Handbook (opens in new tab), 101 Tips for DSLR Video (opens in new tab) and The Drone Pilot's Handbook (opens in new tab)

Related articles