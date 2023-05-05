Drone pilots: We want your videos AND WE'LL PAY, says Yann Arthus-Bertrand

French photographer, film director, and environmental activist Yann Arthus-Bertrand, known for his aerial imagery, is looking for "creative and committed drone artists." DJI is supporting the project. Could you be selected?

Arthus-Bertrand is proposing a collaborative project, inviting drone pilots from around the world to share their best work, with the goal of telling the story of today's world. "This movie's essence and strength will lie in its collaborative nature," says the site, and the first screen will be just before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Beyond that, the stated goals might be seen as a little vague, but make sense in the context of Arthus-Bertrand's career. The project follows his previous works Home (2011) and Legacy (2021), and he is perhaps best known to those who peruse the photography section of bookstores for the 1999 worldwide bestseller Earth from Above. He was also the first DJI Master.

Now he is promising to keep his feet on the ground. "This movie will be an ethical, local, and low-carbon work." This is close to an admission that perhaps the amount of kerosine burned for the director's previous aerial work would be inappropriate now. He likens: "Filming... the Earth from above, but remaining our feet on the ground" to creating in the spirit of our times.

The entry process will require participants to submit their details along with a 15-minute compilation of their "images (sic) that best illustrate today's world." Participants will need to describe their footage and why it is meaningful to the project.

Next, a selection will be made and those chosen asked to submit raw footage for the edit in progress. If the material is kept in the edit, then the team will acquire the rights (pay for them).

You can find out the details of the process, and submit, at the Hope Production Drone Project (opens in new tab) page.

If you want to get out there and do well, it's time to get out there and choose the best camera drone.