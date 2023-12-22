Super sunsets & magical landscapes! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 274 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Subscribe today to get DP delivered to your door and device.

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!

Landscape framing

While landscape photography may seem formulaic, with a little creativity, you can capture stunning, narrative images that inspire (Image credit: Future)

Elevate your landscape photography skills and create inspiring, narrative images with these essential composition techniques.

With some lateral thinking and expert guidance from our editor, Peter Fenech, you'll learn how to compose for different landscape styles, from busy scenes to minimalist landscapes, and use elements like water to add balance and energy to your frames. In our 10-page special you'll also discover how to create contrast and adjust your framing to capture the direction and intensity of light at different times of the day.

Capture cool creatures

From p36 you find a winter wildlife photography feature, illustrated with images by pro Reed Miller (Image credit: Reed Miller, Future)

If you want to take some cool snaps of winter wildlife but don't want to break the bank, our Technique Editor, Kim Bunermann, has got you covered. From page 36, she gives you a crash course on what you need to capture winter creatures without spending a fortune.

With pictures by Reed Miller, who is no stranger to the pages of Digital Photographer magazine, she explains how to get started and why you should blend into nature to increase your chances of capturing natural behavior of wild animals. Reed also offers some tips and advice for capturing creatures big and small when out in the cold.

Interview with an AI explorer

“Everything is subjective,” says Nancy. “To me, this is the start of something new. A beginning” (Image credit: Nancy Poeran, Future)

Nancy Poeran, a Dutch artist, uses AI to create work that challenges our perception of reality. As a photographer with a unique viewpoint, she sees AI tools as an opportunity to produce abstract art. In our interview on page 76, Nancy explains how she embraces this controversial technology and believes that it has much to offer to the world of photography.

Shoot super sunsets

Learn the essential in-camera steps to capture the end-of-day light and then apply targetted processing to make the best of your sunset shot (Image credit: Future)

Whether you're shooting in a remote location or a bustling city, the beauty of sunset is always within reach. Let us show you how to balance exposure and colour to create a powerful and captivating sunset atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression. Learn the essential steps to capture this beautiful light at the end of the day from p50.

City location photoshoots

Check out our "Shoot Like a Pro" series where we teamed up with portrait photographer and graphic designer Paula Stopka to learn how to use the environment to highlight the subject in a photo. Paula shares her tips on how to think and shoot like an art editor on page 14 (Image credit: Paula Stopka, Future)

Get your copy of DP Issue 274 today!

Get a digital copy instantly on your digital device

Where to find Digital Photographer

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

Don't miss out on all of this essential professional-level advice. Get your copy of Digital Photographer now.

Why not Subscribe for a print copy or you can read us on your mobile device with a digital subscription.

You can get your copy of Digital Photographer in stores - but if you can't get out, then order a copy direct from us, either in print or digital form.

For printed back issues go to Magazines Direct

For digital editions of the magazine, you have a variety of options available:

Apple app (for iPhone and iPad)

PocketMags app (multi-platform app for Android and other devices)

Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop and smartphone)

Readly (all-you-can-eat digital magazine subscription service)

Connect with us

Find us on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to Digital Photographer, to ensure you never miss an issue!

Digital Photographer on Facebook

Digital Photographer on Instagram

Digital Photographer on Twitter

Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike! Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

Read more:

Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds

Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!

Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way

Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects