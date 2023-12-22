Super sunsets & magical landscapes! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 274 is out now

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!
This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides. Here's a sneak peek of what's inside!
Landscape framing
Elevate your landscape photography skills and create inspiring, narrative images with these essential composition techniques.
With some lateral thinking and expert guidance from our editor, Peter Fenech, you'll learn how to compose for different landscape styles, from busy scenes to minimalist landscapes, and use elements like water to add balance and energy to your frames. In our 10-page special you'll also discover how to create contrast and adjust your framing to capture the direction and intensity of light at different times of the day.
Capture cool creatures
If you want to take some cool snaps of winter wildlife but don't want to break the bank, our Technique Editor, Kim Bunermann, has got you covered. From page 36, she gives you a crash course on what you need to capture winter creatures without spending a fortune.
With pictures by Reed Miller, who is no stranger to the pages of Digital Photographer magazine, she explains how to get started and why you should blend into nature to increase your chances of capturing natural behavior of wild animals. Reed also offers some tips and advice for capturing creatures big and small when out in the cold.
Interview with an AI explorer
Nancy Poeran, a Dutch artist, uses AI to create work that challenges our perception of reality. As a photographer with a unique viewpoint, she sees AI tools as an opportunity to produce abstract art. In our interview on page 76, Nancy explains how she embraces this controversial technology and believes that it has much to offer to the world of photography.
Shoot super sunsets
Whether you're shooting in a remote location or a bustling city, the beauty of sunset is always within reach. Let us show you how to balance exposure and colour to create a powerful and captivating sunset atmosphere that will leave a lasting impression. Learn the essential steps to capture this beautiful light at the end of the day from p50.
City location photoshoots
Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.
Digital Photographer is a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Essential exposure technique: settings for seamless backgrounds
Photo therapy: the art of patience - why it's worth waiting!
Adapt and conquer! Learn to use lens adaptors the right way
Lighthouse photography: learn to compose images of very tall subjects