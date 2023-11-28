$129 for this Olympus 40-150mm lens that's smaller than a soda can!

By James Artaius
published

Smaller than a soda can, this $129 Olympus lens has an equivalent focal range of 80-300mm!

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R lens deal
(Image credit: James Artaius)

There's a great Cyber Monday deal on one of my favorite lenses: the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R is now just $129!

It's smaller than a soda can, as you can see in the image at the bottom of the page, meaning there's always room in my camera bag for me to squeeze it in. The M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro lens offers tiptop quality, but it also has a tiptop price tag and it's much bigger. With this lens, I have an equivalent 80-300mm with me wherever I go – and it's enabled me to get some great spontaneous shots! 

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R |

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R | was $199.00 | now $129.99
SAVE $70 (Amazon) One of the best bang-for-buck lenses at full price, it's an even bigger bargain at $70 off! Offers an 80-300mm equivalent focal range in a super-small, super-light form factor with sharpness way above its price bracket.

One of the best value lenses out there, I bought the Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R on a whim because I needed a long lens – but it's consistently been one that I go back to and keep getting great results! 

It's not a fast lens, and it doesn't deliver pro lens levels of detail, but the sharpness is very good across the whole focal range – and again, it's shorter than a soda can and just over half the weight! 

"The Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R might just be the best lens you never knew you needed," I wrote in my review. "If you're looking for a take-everywhere telephoto zoom with an equivalent 80-300mm range – whether that's to shoot a school play from the back of a hall, a bird in a faraway tree on a hike, or even the action from the sidelines at a Sunday soccer game – this is an ideal option."

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R

(Image credit: James Artaius)

This is one of the best Olympus lenses (OM System) and one of the best Micro Four Thirds lenses on the market. And of course, it's one of the best budget telephoto lenses!

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

