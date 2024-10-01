$10,000 is up for grabs if you can find the beauty in concrete with your camera!

By
published

We often take concrete for granted, but knowing that it could earn you $10,000 may make it look all the more attractive!

Concrete in Life 2024 overall winner
(Image credit: Saeed Rezvanian)

Following the global success of the 2023 competition, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched its 6th annual Concrete in Life photography competition with a chance to win up to $10,000!

Concrete is one of the most widely used man-made products globally and is essential for modern living, providing secure structures for houses, roads, bridges, sea barriers, and more. It can often get a bad rap for being aesthetically lacking, however, the Concrete in Life photography competition challenges this perception, highlighting its striking and underappreciated beauty.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles