$10,000 is up for grabs if you can find the beauty in concrete with your camera!

Following the global success of the 2023 competition, the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has launched its 6th annual Concrete in Life photography competition with a chance to win up to $10,000!

Concrete is one of the most widely used man-made products globally and is essential for modern living, providing secure structures for houses, roads, bridges, sea barriers, and more. It can often get a bad rap for being aesthetically lacking, however, the Concrete in Life photography competition challenges this perception, highlighting its striking and underappreciated beauty.

(Image credit: Owen Davies)

The 2024/25 competition is open to everyone all over the world and from all photography levels. It features four distinct categories; Urban Design and Use, Concrete Infrastructure, Concrete in Daily Life, and Beauty and Design. It is also free to enter!

To enter, all you have to do is upload your image to either Instagram or X making sure to include #ConcreteInLife2425, the hashtag of the category you are entering (one per photo), and the hashtag of the country where you took the photograph – it's that easy to be in with a chance of winning some amazing cash prizes.

Entries will be judged by an esteemed judging panel made up of industry professionals from the worlds of both photography and concrete. The shortlist is scheduled to be revealed later this year and winners announced in early 2025.

There will also be a People's Choice award where the public will be able to vote on their favorite images from the shortlist.

(Image credit: Ferdz-Bedaña (@ferdzbedana))

Global Co‑Chair of Gensler Diane Hoskins states, “The places and spaces where we spend our time shape our experience of the world. Concrete is one of the most versatile and ubiquitous building materials, opening up an incredible opportunity for innovation and creativity. As architects and designers, we strive to achieve beauty, function, and resilience in our work. This is the power and promise of the built environment and the materials that bring it to life.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dubbed 'the sustainable building material of choice' by the GCCA, concrete provides safe, durable, and resilient structures, the basis for renewable energy infrastructure. It is instrumental in creating wind farms, sea barriers, and bridges that connect communities.

This competition can be used as an excuse to create a new photography project transforming the buildings you walk past or work in every day into art worthy of a $10,000 prize.

The full details and terms and conditions can be found on the official competition website.

You be interested in our guide to the best tilt-shift lenses and the best cameras for landscape.