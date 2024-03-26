Stunning prize-winning photographs show us the beauty of concrete

The winners of the annual Concrete in Life photographic competition were announced today - with the overall prize going to Saeed Rezvanian for a timeless black-and-white image taken in Mexico.

Saeed was chosen from 21,000 entries for the competition run by the Global Cement and Concrete Association, winning a cash prize of $10,000.

This year, a special people’s vote prize chosen by the public, was also introduced for the first time. The $5,000 prize was won by Muhammad Nurudin, for his image of the Mandara Toll Road in Bali. Four other category winners were also announced, each receiving a prize of $2,500

URBAN CONCRETE WINNER Owen Davies Armstrong Rubber Building, USA "I was inspired to make this image of the old Armstrong Rubber Building in New Haven, Connecticut after passing it several times driving along I95. The striking geometry and sheer mass of the building drew me to it initially and the bright summer light really accentuated the texture of the wonderfully sculpted concrete facade." (Image credit: Owen Davies)

CONCRETE INFRASTRUCTURE WINNER Andre Hidayat Arrasuli New Priok Container Terminal, Indonesia “I took this photo on the north coast of Indonesia. New Priok Container Terminal is one of the important ports supporting economic activities. I was interested in capturing this when I saw the composition and beauty of this harbor at night." (Image credit: Andre Hidayat Arrasuli)

CONCRETE IN DAILY LIFE WINNER Hari Wibowo (@mantulphoto) Aquatic Stadium Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta “The photo shows the scene at the Aquatic Stadium Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, and paints a vivid picture. The combination of the athletes warming up for the platform diving competition, the architecture of the stadium, the vibrant colours, and the interplay of light and shadow must indeed create a captivating and harmonious scene. It’s fantastic that I was able to capture this beauty through my camera lens.” (Image credit: AP Hari Wibowo)

CONCRETE BEAUTY AND DESIGN WINNER Alexander Arregui Leszczynska The Maurerhalle, Switzerland "This monumental origami-like concrete structure, in which the facade and the roof are unified through the same sheet, brought back vivid memories of my architecture studies, when we explored the structural strength of folded paper as a method of creation. Visited during the Open House Basel event, the Maurerhalle remains to me a highlight and a timeless architectural gem in the city, where sculpture and structure, art and science, merge harmoniously.” (Image credit: Alexander Arregui Leszczynska)

PEOPLE’S VOTE WINNER Muhammad Nurudin The Bali Mandara Toll Road, Bali “The Bali Mandara Toll Road connects the city of Denpasar, Ngurah Rai International Airport, and Nusa Dua in Bali. In addition to speeding up travel time from the airport and the city of Denpasar to Nusa Dua, the road is a solution to overcome congestion that occurs during the holiday season. Under the toll ring road there are several plots of land planted with mangroves. Farmers routinely take care of them. It is a great honour to be one of the winners of the Concrete in Life 2023 photography competition and tell how concrete is an excellent link between people in my country.” (Image credit: Muhammad Nurudin)

More than 100 outstanding images from the first five years of competitionare now on display at Brunswick Art Gallery in central London until March 28. The exhbition is open from 9am to 9pm.

See some of the previous year's winners: