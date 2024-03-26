Stunning prize-winning photographs show us the beauty of concrete

Winning Concrete in Life photographer snaps up $10,000 prize with timeless photo of Mexican kite runners
(Image credit: Saeed Rezvanian)
The winners of the annual Concrete in Life photographic competition were announced today - with the overall prize going to Saeed Rezvanian for a timeless black-and-white image taken in Mexico.
Saeed was chosen from 21,000 entries for the competition run by the Global Cement and Concrete Association, winning a cash prize of $10,000.
This year, a special people’s vote prize chosen by the public, was also introduced for the first time. The $5,000 prize was won by Muhammad Nurudin, for his image of the Mandara Toll Road in Bali. Four other category winners were also announced, each receiving a prize of $2,500
More than 100 outstanding images from the first five years of competitionare now on display at Brunswick Art Gallery in central London until March 28. The exhbition is open from 9am to 9pm.
