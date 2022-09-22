DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal gives more control over smartphone shooting

DJI has announced a new Osmo Mobile 6, the latest in their popular series of handheld gimbals (opens in new tab) for phones. Like its predecessors, the device offers gimbal stabilization to those using their phones as handheld video cameras, and an extension rod to serve as a selfie stick (opens in new tab).

The new version, however, offers faster launch times, improved ActiveTrack 5.0, and a new side wheel for a more professional feel.

The Osmo Mobile – or OM – has long been one of DJI’s more modestly priced offerings; not cheap for sure, but a way to take advantage of the pro promises of modern phone cameras using the power of a 3-axis gimbal. This is of course especially helpful for those with a fully phone-based workflow; content is created on and exported from the same device.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)

The gimbal features a new control layout, with a smaller, easier-to-grip analog joystick and three buttons; Mode, Record, and Rotate. The latter can be tapped one, two or three times to switch front and back cameras, vertical/portrait, or video/photo. There is also a trigger grip to lock the camera angle.

The notable change is the ‘Mode’ button (with accompanying display) which makes switching from Follow, Tilt-Lock, FPV, and SpinShot easy. The first is a typical mode for a gimbal, while the last two give the option of a degree of camera rotation for dynamic video styles.

The other addition is the ‘Side Wheel’ controller on the left, which replaces the binary on-or-off zoom control with a smooth analog zoom or focus control. This helps take advantage of the cinematic possibilities of a camera’s focus feature without jarring movement.

Like its siblings in the Osmo Action series, the OM6 is operated for best effect using the DJI Mimo app. This offers functions like Timelapse with camera movement, Hitchcockesque Dynamic Zoom, Gesture Control, Panorama, and ‘Story Mode’ – a template-based editing tool that also guides shot composition to fit said templates.

That software, and the device, can be launched more quickly than with previous OM series devices for iPhone users thanks to Quick Launch. With this the OM6 triggers the Mimo app when the phone is attached, side-stepping the search for the Mimo app.

(Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)

For more on-device editing, DJI is also officially recommending LightCut. This is no surprise – the free app is already available and capable of working directly with previous DJI devices.

The previous DJI OM 5 (opens in new tab) gimbal was a light gray or ‘sunset white’ (light pink), while the OM6 we’ve seen comes in a darker gray. Here the device has a darker look – more in keeping with the Mavic 3 (opens in new tab) than the Mini series of drones.

The recommended retail price for the new OM6 is £145 and the device is supplied with clamp, folding tripod, wrist strap and a storage pouch. The price is only £6 more in the UK than its predecessor, despite feature improvements and the slide in the currency’s value, so it seems DJI is only making inflation adjustments to the pricing level.

