DJI Mini SE budget drone bundle now $355 at B&H – that's a great saving of $125

Take to the skies for less with this deal of $125 off DJI's Mini SE from B&H, now just $355. The DJI Mini SE is a compact and affordable drone that sits between the DJI Mavic Mini and the DJI Mini 2.

The DJI Mini SE is one of the best drones for beginners due to its attractive price and useful safety features. For anyone who has never flown a drone before, investing in one that won’t break the bank is a really good way of building your confidence when flying it. We’ve done a comparison of the DJI Mini 2 vs the DJI Mini SE and while the Mini 2 wins on image quality, you can't beat the fantastic price of the SE.

DJI Mini SE + Backpack & Accessory Kit | $355

SAVE £125 DJI Mini SE benefits from a stabilized 3-axis gimbal that is capable of taking video recordings at up to 2.7K resolution and 12MP stills. Piloting is made easy and intuitive with your smartphone, included controller and the DJI Fly app.

Also, DJI’s QuickShots software, it’s able to record video using pre-programmed flights such as Rocket, Dronie, Circle and Helix. These are extra useful if you’re new to using drones as they can help you achieve cinematic videos at the click of a button. The drone will lock onto your subject using tracking and perform the flight plan you select.

Other useful times in the bundle are the Lowepro Truckee BP 200 LX Backpack, it is a versatile camera daypack that delivers all-day comfort with durable materials, simple organization pockets and space for a tablet or a 13" laptop. The 50/50 split storage provides open space up top for an extra jacket, combined with an easy access camera compartment at the bottom. It's an easy way to carry the DJI Mini SE.

A drone flight would not be possible without storage, and with that 2.7K you will need a good size to hold all that data, luckily B&H has thought about this and with the sale is offering a Sandisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC memory card that will be more than enough to store and record all those aerial cinematics. Also included is a handy 21.6" landing pad that is portable and easy to fold, if offers double sided padding to give your drone a comfortable landing and even comes with eight reflective stripes to make landing easier in low-light conditions, this as well as the Sensei optics care and cleaning kit provides all anyone could ever need for their first time flying a drone.

