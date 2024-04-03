DJI Mini 3 is as cheap as we've ever seen it. If you're looking for your first drone I'd snap this up!

By Adam Juniper
published

The DJI Mini 3 is a great device with a lot of features and a safe, low weight, and we've seen some exciting prices

DJI Mini 3 deal
(Image credit: Future)

I don't like the term 'bottom of the range' but if it applied to DJI it would be the Mini 2 SE; that is their cheapest. The next step up is the Mini 3 which means you normally need to dig a bit further in your pocket for the extra features.

There are significant rewards, though. The DJI Mini 3 boasts a 4K camera. Not only that, but – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution against the cheaper drone which needs to be cropped for TikTok and the like.

DJI Mini 3 with remotewas £ 429now £339 Save £90 at Park Cameras

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Fdji-mini-3-drone_9703134a" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"">DJI Mini 3 with remote | was £ 429 | now £339
Save £90 at Park Cameras The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features. 

Also available at:  <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fuk%2Fproduct%2Fdji-mini-3%3Fvid%3D128001" data-link-merchant="dji.com"" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">DJI £339 |  <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=20850&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jessops.com%2Fp%2Fdji%2Fmini-3-drone-with-rc-n1-remote-controller-202541" data-link-merchant="jessops.com"" data-link-merchant="dji.com"" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Jessops £339

View Deal

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

