DJI Mini 3 is as cheap as we've ever seen it. If you're looking for your first drone I'd snap this up!

I don't like the term 'bottom of the range' but if it applied to DJI it would be the Mini 2 SE; that is their cheapest. The next step up is the Mini 3 which means you normally need to dig a bit further in your pocket for the extra features.
There are significant rewards, though. The DJI Mini 3 boasts a 4K camera. Not only that, but – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution against the cheaper drone which needs to be cropped for TikTok and the like.
was £ 429 | now £339
Save £90 at Park Cameras The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features.
Also available at: DJI £339 | Jessops £339