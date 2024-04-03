DJI Mini 3 is as cheap as we've ever seen it. If you're looking for your first drone I'd snap this up!

I don't like the term 'bottom of the range' but if it applied to DJI it would be the Mini 2 SE; that is their cheapest. The next step up is the Mini 3 which means you normally need to dig a bit further in your pocket for the extra features.

There are significant rewards, though. The DJI Mini 3 boasts a 4K camera. Not only that, but – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution against the cheaper drone which needs to be cropped for TikTok and the like.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Fdji-mini-3-drone_9703134a" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"">DJI Mini 3 with remote | was £ 429 | now £339

Save £90 at Park Cameras The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features. Also available at: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7327&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fstore.dji.com%2Fuk%2Fproduct%2Fdji-mini-3%3Fvid%3D128001" data-link-merchant="dji.com"" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">DJI £339 | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=20850&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jessops.com%2Fp%2Fdji%2Fmini-3-drone-with-rc-n1-remote-controller-202541" data-link-merchant="jessops.com"" data-link-merchant="dji.com"" data-link-merchant="parkcameras.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Jessops £339

With the deals we're seeing at the moment, the price differential compared to the totally entry-level 'SE' drone is significantly reduced, and if I was opting for my first drone I'd definitely think it was worth the difference. Let me "show my working" as my teacher would put it!

All the DJI drones have 3-axis gimbals on their cameras, so the stabilization is a given; no worries about video vibrating with the drone as on cheaper brands. The Mini 3 and Mini 4 (and their Pro siblings) have a bonus – the ability to rotate the camera, as I've mentioned. Even if, like me, you're most inclined to shoot horizontally the bigger 1/1.3-inch image sensor and better resolution is worth it.

Also, while I've long argued that 2.7K is great for a quick watch on social, 4K video is undoubtedly better and more flexible – and potentially all you'll ever need. Dual-native ISO on the chip and a longer tilt range aren't to be sniffed at either. The major loss of the Mini 3 compared to the 'Pro' variant (which actually came first – and I personally own) is collision sensors and most drone pilots users don't need them – clever tech though they undoubtedly are.

The drone still has the most useful sensors – the downward landing sensors so landing and returning to the point of launch can happen at the touch of a button.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro uses DJI's O2 radio, with a range of 10km and a live video preview quality of 720P at 30fps – that's more than good enough for flying even with interference or a few objects around.

Seriously, if you're in the market for a budget drone, it's a good time to snap this up plus in the UK the low weight means you won't need to do the flyer ID test (though you'll still need to register as an operator – see the CAA site).

Check the discount at Park Cameras or at the DJI Store or deal checker (be sure to check you're getting a remote control).

