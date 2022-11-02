DJI Mavic 3 Classic: new cheaper drone with just the one Hasselblad camera

Late in 2021 the Mavic 3 arrived sporting dual cameras, the option of Cine SSD, and (as many noticed at the time) a significant price rise compared to the Mavic 2 Pro. For many creatives the draw of the Mavic 3’s 28x Hybrid Zoom are limited – the main appeal being the 20 megapixel 4/3rds main camera with variable aperture.

With the original DJI Mavic 3 (opens in new tab) coming in at $2,049 / £1,729 as DJI’s cheapest offering with a variable aperture, some were starting to look at alternatives like the Autel EVO Lite+ which offers a large sensor and variable aperture for less.

The new Mavic 3 Classic in front of the Mavic 3 Cine. (Image credit: DJI)

The new Mavic 3 Classic represents DJI’s answer; a cheaper way to access the Hasselblad 4/3 rds CMOS 20-megapixel camera, 46-minute flight time of the original drone without laying down as much cash. Retaining the original chassis also means the drone takes the same batteries, has the same ADS-B receiver, and sports all-round collision sensing and APAS 5.0.

What the Classic doesn’t have is the internal storage or ProRes codes of the Mavic 3 Cine, but that remains a significant step up from the Mavic 3 (original) anyway – like that drone users will be expected to provide fast MicroSD (opens in new tab) storage.

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic sports a similar camera gimbal to the Mavic 3, but without the second lens. (Image credit: DJI )

Because the drone is built on the original Mavic 3 airframe, the FAA is expected to approve the compliance with the Remote ID rules. In Europe, it already fits into the Mavic 3’s C1 compliance certificate – allowing use in the A1 Open Category.

Owners of existing DJI products can take advantage of the option to buy the device drone-only (without a controller or charger) and save even more for owners of the RC-N1, DJI RC and RC Pro controllers. If you’re unfamiliar with the choice, the RC-N1 is now DJI’s standard remote which uses a phone as a monitor, while the others include built-in monitors. All three are compatible with the O3+ transmission system which offers up to 15km (8km in CE zones) range. If you’re looking at the Drone-only option, the Mavic 3 battery can be charged on the drone with a USB-C cable; DJI recommends its own 65W charger.

DJI Mavic 3 Classic pricing

Mavic 3 Classic (Drone Only) : £1,469 / £ 1,309

Mavic 3 Classic + Charger + RC-N1 controller: $1,599 / £1,399

Mavic 3 Classic + Charger + DJI RC controller: $1,749 / £1,529

Mavic 3 Fly More Kit. (Image credit: DJI)

Following an approach set with the Mini 3 Pro, the Fly More Kit is available separately with an additional two 5000 mAh batteries, a 100W charging hub, convertible carrying bag (rucksack/satchel), 65W car charger, and 3 pairs of propellors for $649 / £529. All will be just as useful for the Mavic 3.

In terms of simple maths, that makes the middle bundle easiest to compare, at $450 / £320 cheaper than the dual camera Mavic 3.

We’ll post a full review soon.

