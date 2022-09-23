DJI Inspire 3: what we know so far (and we hope the rumors are true!)

DJI is known for producing not just amazing, high-end prosumer drones, but is also a leader in the field of aerial cinematography with the production of the company's Inspire series of drones.

The Inspire series first launched in 2014 and delivered the the first affordable drone to professional cinematography; before its arrival you had to attach your rather expensive cinema camera to your drone. DJI equipped the Inspire 1 with a fully built-in 3-axis gimbal capable to be flown by a single operator however, it also came with two controllers so a two-man crew could fly the drone and operate the camera separately.

This then lead to the development of the Inspire 2 (opens in new tab) and RAW variants with interchangeable lenses, making these the most advanced cinematography drones anyone could own and operate with a small crew or purely on a solo operator.

Now, the rumor mills have started up with leaks flying in left, right, and center of a new professional drone from DJI, the DJI Inspire 3. First rumors of this new professional drone were shared via DroneDJ (opens in new tab) who stated that the expected successor to the DJI Inspire 2 was a major step up in specs from the Inspire 2 drone however, more rumors came to be shared by known DJI leaker @OsitaLV (opens in new tab) who shared the below image is specs that today in 2022 seem very real, and most of all possible!

OsitaLV has recently shared images and even a video of the suspected DJI Inspire 3 being tested in action.

(Image credit: OsitaLV)

(Image credit: OsitaLV via Twitter, September 19, 2022)

DJI Inspire 3: Leaked Specs

Super 35 or large format CMOS sensor

8K 75fps, 6K 100fps, 4K 200fps

No crop at every framerate

RAW 12 bit / ProRes 4444XQ / 422HQ

New O4 video transmission with dual RC

CineCore 3.1

Time code sync

Omni-directional obstacle avoidance

APAS Pro

High accuracy maneuvering

Somatosensory gimbal control

Portable video receiver for director

Stepless iris adjustment

New Zenmuse X8 camera

It's common with each iteration of Inspire that DJI also announces a new Zenmuse camera system that is sold with the Inspire series of professional drones. Specs have also been leaked about the possible features this camera could produce, and if they are to be believed (no official comments from DJI yet) then this could be the biggest game changer in the professional drone market for serious aerial filmmakers.

What is really known about the DJI Inspire 3 at this point is very little, other than the fact the Inspire 2 is now 6 years old, it is certain that DJI is working on its successor. The leaked specs are not as far-fetch as they first seemed way back in 2018, for instance, half of that spec list is shared with the now popular, and controversial cinema camera from DJI, the DJI Ronin 4D.

Could DJI bring the existing Zenmuse X9 camera unit to the inspire 3 and call it a day? That's quite possible, and it would still be the most spec'd drone on the market, without having to strap your $50,000 / £45,000 cinema camera (opens in new tab) to a professionally built drone that cost the same price.

One thing is for sure, DJI will market this drone to be the perfect pairing to the DJI Ronin 4D (opens in new tab) - and to me, that means a Zenmuse X9 system or something of equal measure is the rumored Zenmuse X8, either way, it will be an exciting day for aerial cinematographers around the world when DJI announces the successor to the DJI Inspire 2, which still performs great today, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth for a 6-year-old bit of tech in the sky.

