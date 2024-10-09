DJI "Chase the View" teaser out now – is this the Air 3S drone?

We've seen a lot of rumors – now we're seeing a picture that appears to show two windows onto the world and a very big sensor. Just maybe this is an Air 3S?

DJI Teaser image &#039;Chase the view&#039; 15 October 2024 event
(Image credit: DJI)

DJI have today sent around an event teaser with the title "Chase The View" for an event at 9AM Eastern time on 15th October – coudl this be the long awaited DJI Air 3S drone everyone is talking about?

We can't offer any evidence, as such, but a look at the image is slightly less ambiguous than some of DJI's previous teasers. Here's my analysis as the resident drone expert and DJI watcher:

Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

