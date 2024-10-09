DJI "Chase the View" teaser out now – is this the Air 3S drone?

DJI have today sent around an event teaser with the title "Chase The View" for an event at 9AM Eastern time on 15th October – coudl this be the long awaited DJI Air 3S drone everyone is talking about?

We can't offer any evidence, as such, but a look at the image is slightly less ambiguous than some of DJI's previous teasers. Here's my analysis as the resident drone expert and DJI watcher:

We don't know there will be an Air 3S, but there have been rumors – which we have reported diligently on drone rumors and, of course, in DJI rumors!

If there was, it'd likely have two cameras, just as before, leaving space for a tri-camera system at the top of the tree (the Mavic 3 Pro – and any future replacement) and, let's face it – the framing of two 'windows' at the top of this image look A LOT like the moulding around two cameras on a DJI drone, especially the DJI Air 3.

What's really interesting is that the other part of the image looks a lot like an imaging chip. Or at least a chip with an image drawn on it, which suggests someone wants to talk about imagining chips? The Air 3 has dual 1/1.3-inch CMOS – both technically smaller than the 1-inch sensor in its predecessor.

I'll leave you to draw your own conclusions there from the artwork!

Chase the ViewOctober 15, 2024 | 9 AM (EDT)Get notified 👉 https://t.co/cXZJyPxuB2 pic.twitter.com/i8O4j7tagEOctober 9, 2024

Oh, and one more thing – the DJI Air 3 is on 20% discount today as part of Amazon Prime Big Deal

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

DJI Air 3S | was $1,099 | Now $879.00 SAVE $220 on the premium drone for photographers and videographers. Taking a leaf out of the book of premium phones, this drone has two cameras so you can get a good zoom image, which gives you options in the sky. It also has amazing battery life and features to please any serious photographer or filmmaker. ✅ Proper pro quality, and great zoom capability

❌ Rumor mill points to a new model

📸 4K 60fps HDR video & 46 minutes of battery time

🎮 Needs phone as screen

🔋1x

DJI Air 3S Fly More Combo with RC 2 | was $1,549 | Now $1,239 SAVE $310 on the premium drone for photographers and videographers. Taking a leaf out of the book of premium phones, this drone has two cameras so you can get a good zoom image, which gives you options in the sky. It also has amazing battery life and features to please any serious photographer or filmmaker. ✅ Proper pro quality, and great zoom capability

❌ Rumor mill points to a new model

📸 4K 60fps HDR video & 46 minutes of battery time

🎮 With built-in screen

🔋🔋🔋3x

Now I can't say if DJI are even releasing a new drone from a teaser image – perhaps they want to talk about microchips and window frames?! It's not impossible after bike motors! But these deals do seem worth checking out given the DJI Air 3 is already one of the best drones and prices don't usually come down with new models!

Amazon aren't the only one with deals, there are more below.