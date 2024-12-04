Did this $55 Instax camera bargain bundle deal just win Christmas?

The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE instant camera is made for simplicity - and easily giftable with this budget-priced accessory bundle

Instant film cameras are easily one of the most giftable cameras – not only are they affordable, but they offer loads of retro charm. Fujifilm’s Instax cameras have been seeing excellent end-of-season discounts, but the brand’s most affordable instant camera has dropped to just $55 with a haul of accessories.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE launched quietly with little fanfare -- in part because it's a Walmart exclusive model. But Instax’s more affordable tiny camera mixes simple operation with the option to select from four different brightness settings. A dial around the lens allows photographers to choose the current lighting conditions to up the odds that the instant film is perfectly exposed.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Bundle: was $78 now $55 at Walmart

Save $23 at Walmart The Instax Mini SE is a simple but affordable instant film camera. This bundle pairs the camera with a pack of film as well as a case, a holiday-themed album, stickers, and a booklet.

US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

