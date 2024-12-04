Did this $55 Instax camera bargain bundle deal just win Christmas?

Instant film cameras are easily one of the most giftable cameras – not only are they affordable, but they offer loads of retro charm. Fujifilm’s Instax cameras have been seeing excellent end-of-season discounts, but the brand’s most affordable instant camera has dropped to just $55 with a haul of accessories.
The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE launched quietly with little fanfare -- in part because it's a Walmart exclusive model. But Instax’s more affordable tiny camera mixes simple operation with the option to select from four different brightness settings. A dial around the lens allows photographers to choose the current lighting conditions to up the odds that the instant film is perfectly exposed.
Save $23 at Walmart The Instax Mini SE is a simple but affordable instant film camera. This bundle pairs the camera with a pack of film as well as a case, a holiday-themed album, stickers, and a booklet.