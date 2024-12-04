Did this $55 Instax camera bargain bundle deal just win Christmas?

Instant film cameras are easily one of the most giftable cameras – not only are they affordable, but they offer loads of retro charm. Fujifilm’s Instax cameras have been seeing excellent end-of-season discounts, but the brand’s most affordable instant camera has dropped to just $55 with a haul of accessories.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini SE launched quietly with little fanfare -- in part because it's a Walmart exclusive model. But Instax’s more affordable tiny camera mixes simple operation with the option to select from four different brightness settings. A dial around the lens allows photographers to choose the current lighting conditions to up the odds that the instant film is perfectly exposed.

Instant film cameras are highly giftable, as both retro and compact cameras are trending. Those that want both a digital picture to share on Instagram and a print to hold will want to consider hybrids like the Liplay or Mini Evo. But the Mini SE sits on the most affordable end of Instax’s real film cameras, with extras like a selfie mirror on the Instax Mini 12, and more advanced control on the Instax Mini 99.

Fujifilm Instax Mini SE Bundle: was $78 now $55 at Walmart Save $23 at Walmart The Instax Mini SE is a simple but affordable instant film camera. This bundle pairs the camera with a pack of film as well as a case, a holiday-themed album, stickers, and a booklet.

I've gifted a few Instax cameras myself. I love wrapping up an instant camera because they're both affordable and nostalgic. They also appeal to a wide range of ages, from kids that get a kick out of watching the photo to develop to nostalgic adults.

