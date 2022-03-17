Despite everything, Kyiv-based Skylum Software releases Luminar Neo 1.0.2 update

The Luminar Neo 1.0.2 update brings a number of new features and fixes, and is a remarkable achievement considering what’s happening in the Ukraine right now. This is a free update for existing users.

Luminar Neo 1.0.2 new features

• Sync adjustments: you can now copy adjustments between images in the Catalog with new copy and paste functionality.

• Image 3D Transform: it’s now possible to scale and transform images ad apply perspective adjustments.

• PNGs with alpha transparency: PNG files with alpha transparency channels can now be added as layers.

• Effect slider performance: Skylum says the frame per second rate has been increased.

• Add Photos on Windows: supports adding folders and files on Windows machines.

• macOS: click on Luminar Neo in the top menu bar and choose Check for updates.

• Windows: click Luminar Neo in the top left-hand corner and choose Help > Check for updates.

What is Luminar Neo?

Luminar Neo is an AI-driven photo editing and effects tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to automate and simplify many tasks that would previously be daunting and difficult, even for experts.

Its sky replacement technology was one of the first examples of AI in Luminar (and it still the best sky replacement tool around, in our opinion), but it’s been joined by many other AI features, such as Face AI, Body AI, Structure AI and more.

Skylum would be the first to concede that Neo is something of a work in progress and that more updates will follow that will see it reach its full potential.

Its determination to continue in the present circumstances is commendable, and a reminder that software companies are not just faceless monoliths, but real people living real lives.

You can find out more about Skylum, its current position and how you can help on the Skylum website.