Delve into the power of RAW! Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 270 is out now!

This month we have another amazing issue for you, featuring professional tips, reviews, and practical how-to guides.

Harness the power of RAW

Don't miss the cover feature and part 5 of our Pro Masterclass series to use the full potential of RAWs. (Image credit: Future)

RAW files provide unparalleled power, enabling you to craft your unique style by utilizing a combination of camera and software skills. By working with these files, you can achieve superior image quality and gain creative control. Knowing how best to expose the images and how to treat them in software is key to getting the best out of the files. Our Editor, Peter Fenech, shows how to get more from your RAWs starting from page 24.

Take a look at the other parts of the Masterclass series, available in issues 266-269, to catch up on what you may have missed.

Master urban architecture

Check out our 13-page special on architecture photography and learn how to frame the urban landscape with minimal gear. (Images © Getty) (Image credit: Future)

The blend of modern and historical buildings in cities is truly amazing. The old structures serve as a tangible reminder of the city's origins, while the constantly evolving urban landscape reflects its progress and growth over time. The buildings that have stood the test of time continue to shape the city, create a beautiful and inspiring environment for photographers.

Our Technique Editor, Kim, shares expert tips on how to creatively frame the urban environment with minimal gear and clever approaches. You will also get insights from pro photographers Natalia Zmyslowska and Jacek Durski on how to capture the soul of the city through urban architecture.

Easy one-light portraits

You'll be amazed at what can be achieved with just a single light source - Read everything you need to know for a one-light portrait from p50. (Image credit: Future)

It can be tough to figure out the perfect lighting for studio photography, especially when you are on a budget or don't have a lot of space. Fortunately, there is a solution: a one-light setup. This straightforward approach is easy to handle, affordable, and still yields high-quality, professional-looking results.

Pro photographer Jade Keshia Gordon explains how to elevate your photography game using just one light source while showing the art of frequency separation.

Photo finish

Looking for the ideal printer to produce stunning photographic output? Look no further than our wide range of options, carefully selected to cater for all your needs. With so many shapes and sizes to choose from, you're sure to find the perfect match for your requirements among our best buys. (Image credit: Future)

Video star

In this issue's Shoot Like a Pro feature, we were lucky enough to learn from pro Ben Price himself how to break into the professional level of videography, as well as how to effortlessly incorporate video into your stills workflow. (Image credit: Future)

Plus we've got the usual tutorials, interviews, insight and opinion, from a range of experienced pro photographers from across the industry.

