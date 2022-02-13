Delkin Devices enters the CFexpress Type A memory card market with two ranges

Delkin Devices has announced a new range of CFexpress Type A memory cards. Not to be confused with the more common Type B format, the smaller Type A cards are used in select Sony cameras like the A7R IV, A1 and A7S III.

Until recently, only Sony produced Type A cards, with fittingly exclusive pricing. But since then ProGrade Digital has entered the Type A market, and now Delkin is launching its own Type A offerings.

Its new 8K-ready BLACK-series CFexpress Type A cards are available in 80GB or 160GB capacities, boasting 880MB/s read speeds and a maximum 790MB/s write rate - comfortably fast enough to enable 8K 30fps recording with the Sony a1.

The cards are also speedy enough to support high-res RAW continuous shooting without slowdowns, and each BLACK CFexpress Type A memory card 'has undergone extensive testing to ensure full functionality and performance in today’s high-end cinematic hosts, including the Sony a1, a7S III, a7 IV, FX3 & FX6.'

Delkin's BLACK CFexpress Type A cards are backed up by a unique serial identification number, as well as a lifetime warranty with 48-hour Replacement Guarantee, whereby Delkin will swap out any non-working BLACK card within 48 hours or less (not including weekends, and only in the US and UK), prior to receiving the non-working card. Cards can also be replaced over-the-counter at any authorized Delkin BLACK reseller.

In addition to the BLACK line-up of Type A cards, Delkin is also launching a POWER range. These cards are identical to BLACK cards in terms of capacity and performance, but don't benefit from serialization or Delkin's 48-hour Replacement Guarantee.

Pricing of both the Delkin BLACK and Delkin POWER cards has yet to be revealed, but we can assume neither is likely to be 'cheap'. Sony's current CFexpress Type A cards are some of the most expensive memory cards on the market in terms of price-per-gigabyte of storage, while ProGrade Digital's 160GB Type-A Cobalt card will set you back a hefty $310 at the time of writing.

Here's to hoping Delkin's entry into the CFexpress Type-A market will help to further reduce pricing of the fledgling format.

