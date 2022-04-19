DaVinci Resolve 18 brings real-time cloud-based collaboration for filmmakers

This DaVinci Resolve 18 update introduces Blackmagic’s cloud-based collaboration system which, to use Blackmagic’s own words, “allows multiple editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers to work simultaneously on the same project, on the same timeline, anywhere in the world”.

DaVinci Resolve is a professional video editing application that sits alongside Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro as one of the three best video editing software applications for pros.

Right now DaVinci Resolve 18 is a public beta available for download from the Blackmagic website. It uses the Blackmagic Cloud system to host project libaries online on the DaVinci Resolve Project Server. This will allow multiple users – editors, colorists, VFX artists, audio engineers – to work on the same project at the same time, anywhere in the world.

A new Blackmagic Proxy Generator app automatically creates local proxy files for editing, and ‘watch folders’ will automatically generate proxies to accelerate the editing process. You will be able to swap between proxies and original footage with one click, and proxy files can be saved locally too. It will even be possible to livestream the DaVinci Resolve Studio viewer with DeckLink for display on a remote monitor or reference grading monitor “anywhere in the world”.

The DaVinci Resolve 18 update brings Blackmagic Cloud based editing and collaboration for filmmakers and editors working anywhere in the world. (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Other new features in DaVinci Resolve 18

A new object mask took is now available in the magic mask palette to recognize and track the movements of thousands of objects using the DaVinci Neural Engine to isolate animals, vehicles, people, food and many other scene elements.

A new depth map effect can separate foreground and background for individual grading and it will now be possible to apply graphics to objects that warp or change perspective via a ‘surface tracker’ feature. Resolve FX has a refined ultra beauty tool featuring skin smoothing and detail recover tools developed by professional colorists, and a new 5x5 multicam viewer mode can show up to 25 angles in a single multicam clip for large multicam projects.

Fusion is DaVinci Resolve 18's integrated motion graphics and effects workspace. (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

GPU acceleration should provide faster, real-time brush strokes, text and shape templates now have improved speed and playback performance, and new memory management means that Fusion templates are up to twice as fast.

There are many more additions and improvements in DaVinci Resolve 18. “This is a major release that totally revolutionizes remote project collaboration using cloud based workflows, “ said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO.

So far, DaVinci Resolve 18 is at the public beta stage and available for download from the Blackmagic Design website. Full pricing and availability details will follow.

