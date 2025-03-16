Blackmagic Design releases FREE beginner’s guide book to DaVinci Resolve 19

Blackmagic Design has released The Beginner’s Guide to DaVinci Resolve 19, a free, step-by-step training guide aimed at both new and experienced users of the powerful DaVinci Resolve video editing software. This comprehensive guide walks users through the industry-standard tools available in DaVinci Resolve, covering everything from video editing and color grading to audio enhancement and visual effects.

The release of this free resource comes at a time when more filmmakers and video editors are shifting away from costly subscription-based software like Adobe Premiere Pro in favor of DaVinci Resolve’s free software, or the one-time purchase model and industry-leading features of DaVinci Resolve Studio. With this new guide, Blackmagic Design is making it easier than ever for creators to learn and master its software without additional financial barriers.

The guide takes a project-based approach to learning, enabling users to work through real-world examples while gaining hands-on experience with DaVinci Resolve’s tools. Lessons include editing techniques, normalizing audio levels, adding effects, automatically mixing music, color correction fundamentals, and advanced grading techniques.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Users will also learn how to create Power Windows, track objects, apply ResolveFX, organize projects with proxy files, sync and manage audio, enhance audio with the Fairlight page, and build custom titles and visual effects with the Fusion page. The guide also covers project delivery in various formats, including optimized settings for social media platforms.

As filmmakers seek cost-effective and high-performance alternatives to Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite, DaVinci Resolve has emerged as a top contender. Known for its powerful color grading tools, seamless editing workflow, and professional-level audio features, it has become a go-to solution for many independent creators and production studios alike. The addition of a comprehensive, freely available guide only strengthens its appeal, making the transition from other platforms smoother for new users.

For those considering making the switch to DaVinci Resolve or simply looking to refine their skills, The Beginner’s Guide to DaVinci Resolve 19 is a valuable resource. The book is available for free on Blackmagic Design’s official website, providing accessible, high-quality training to a growing community of DaVinci Resolve users.

