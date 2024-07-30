Create a dream fashion portfolio with the help of Elinchrom and Fujifilm

Creativity Hub Photographic Events has teamed up with London Camera Exchange, Fujifilm, and Elinchrom to bring a unique fashion photography portfolio-building event with 'unparalleled production value'.

Flora: Fashion in Full Bloom will take place in a Northamptonshire manor house on August 17-18, complete with enchanting trails leading to secret gardens and hedge mazes. The stunningly British backdrop has inspired a floral fashion-themed setup, with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to work with some of the best equipment and talent available – all you need to do is turn up!

The event will provide the attendees with some of the best lighting equipment on the market thanks to lighting sponsor Elinchrom, and capture exquisite detail by utilizing the best Fujifilm cameras and Fujinon lenses. Elinchrom lighting with Fujifilm's GFX cameras is a match made in heaven and one that I utilize regularly.

The unique partnership between Fujifilm, London Camera Exchange, and Elinchrom UK offers a first-of-its-kind series of photoshoot events for enthusiast photographers and promises to 'revolutionize the UK photographic events industry with immersive experiences that blend expert knowledge, hands-on opportunities, and exclusive offers'.

(Image credit: Creativity Hub Photographic Events)

The event does not just provide industry-leading equipment, however, but striking subjects in which to capture. A full team of talent will provide unique wardrobe, styling, lighting setups, and professional models, meaning all you need to do is turn up and shoot - guaranteed to capture portfolio-worthy images.

8 unique setups will offer further diversity to your images, and no one workshop offers the same setup, meaning your images will be uniquely yours, better yet, you will be able to recreate the images in the future with a PDF lighting guide to take away.

Although not much work is required to capture stunning images, these events are a fantastic way to learn how to replicate them in your own time. It is an opportunity to broaden your experiences and skillset, so take advantage of the professionals on set and ask lots of questions!

If attendees enjoy using the equipment provided, there will be an opportunity to purchase it on the day, with exclusive discount offers.

This year's event will take place in Northampton, UK on Saturday 17 & Sunday, August 18 2024 from 10 am to 5.30 pm. Tickets are priced at £250 for half a day and £375 for the full day and are available on the Creativity Hub Photographic Events website. You can secure your spot today and use code FLORA25 to get £25 off of a full-day shoot space.

Spaces are limited to 12 attendees, with a max of 3 photographers per model at one time, keeping the group at a level to best learn and capture to the best of your ability – but this does mean spaces are filling up fast!

One of the main hardships when creating a new portfolio, especially in fashion photography, is getting an experienced team together in the same place and at the same time. Professional hair, makeup, wardrobe, models, and lighting technicians are all provided for you in a jaw-dropping backdrop of the English countryside - sign me up!

