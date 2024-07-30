Create a dream fashion portfolio with the help of Elinchrom and Fujifilm

Capture avant-garde fashion models in the English countryside with some of the best equipment on the market

Creativity Hub Photographic Events has teamed up with London Camera Exchange, Fujifilm, and Elinchrom to bring a unique fashion photography portfolio-building event with 'unparalleled production value'.

Flora: Fashion in Full Bloom will take place in a Northamptonshire manor house on August 17-18, complete with enchanting trails leading to secret gardens and hedge mazes. The stunningly British backdrop has inspired a floral fashion-themed setup, with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to work with some of the best equipment and talent available – all you need to do is turn up!

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

