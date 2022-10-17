Is the Canon EOS R6 Mark II coming soon?

Canon's mirrorless development doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and just two years after the Canon EOS R6 was announced, rumors have been circulating about the release of its successor, the Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

Originally launched in July 2020, the Canon EOS R6 was and still is one of the best Canon cameras you can buy. Why? With a full-frame sensor, pro-grade burst shooting, and excellent 4K video, it's an advanced mirrorless camera packing both stills and video capabilities, at a lower price than the higher-resolution EOS R5.

At only two years old, is the Canon EOS R6 dead already? According to the popular rumors site Canon Rumors, it's about to be superseded by an EOS R6 Mark II that'll feature a megapixel boost from 20.1 to 24.2MP. Canon Rumors' list of speculations suggests that the Mark II's new 24MP full-frame CMOS sensor could be the same as the pro-level Canon EOS R3 – a stacked, backside illuminated sensor that's capable of super-fast readout speeds.

We could also see Dual Pixel Raw mode (already found in the EOS R5), which allows photographers to make adjustments to sharpness, bokeh, and lighting in images – after they’ve shot them. Cloud RAW processing has also been mentioned, a service that allows photographers to send RAW images to Canon from the camera, and it will process them using deep learning technology in the cloud.

Is the megapixel boost enough for an upgrade?

For now, it sounds like the upgraded sensor type and hike in megapixels is the main upgrade to the rumored Canon EOS R6 Mark II. I've just bought the Canon EOS R6, despite all of the negative press around its "low" resolution, and I'm wondering when we're going to realize that there's more to camera resolution than megapixels.

Is more always better? If the rumored specs on the Canon EOS R6 Mark II are true, they're not enough to tempt me – or I suspect many others – to upgrade. That said, a Canon EOS R6 Mark II could be a fantastic upgrade for current EOS R users, or those making their first move to a mirrorless camera.

Of course, we don't know enough yet to make proper judgments, but we'll be updating this story as we know more.

Where would the EOS R6 Mark II fit in Canon's lineup?

The current Canon EOS R6 sits below the flagship EOS R5 in Canon's full-frame mirrorless lineup, and we'd expect the Canon EOS R6 Mark II to take a similar position. With the rumored Canon EOS R8 and R9 coming soon too, Canon needs to leave space for that underneath.

The most likely scenario is that Canon will release the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as a modest upgrade over its predecessor, aiming it at enthusiasts and pros who don't want or need everything the R5 can offer.

In terms of pricing, we can guess it'll be similar to the EOS R6 on release ($2,499 / £2,499 / AU$4,499), but it will have to remain competitive if it wants to go up against the rumored Fujifilm X-T5 and Sony A9 II for hybrid shooters.

Canon's current full-frame mirrorless lineup

Canon EOS R3 A top-tier tool of choice for working professionals. Whether you shoot sports, weddings, portraiture, pets, or news, the blackout-free 30fps stills and 6K RAW video mean that you never miss a moment of action or detail

Canon EOS R5 The perfect combo of the EOS R's form, the EOS 5D's function, and the pro-grade autofocus of the EOS-1D X. If you're a stills or hybrid shooter who flits between photo and video, it's one of the best professional cameras.

Canon EOS R5C Like a Canon EOS R5, but for video! It features the R5's 45MP full-frame, 3:2 ratio, 36 x 24mm CMOS image sensor with a built-in low-pass filter. However, the sensor on the R5 C is fixed and features electronic stabilization.

Canon EOS R6 A versatile all-round camera that can shoot pretty much anything. Aside from a few differences, it's essentially an EOS R5 with lower resolution and less high-end video.

Canon EOS R A capable but conservative full-frame mirrorless camera, it boasts crisp 30.3MP imaging and unlocks the door to Canon's spectacular RF-mount lenses.

Canon EOS RP The Canon EOS RP is small, affordable and versatile. It's not cutting edge tech, but the cheaper it gets, the more we like it. It offer full-frame and 4K video in a package that's lighter and cheaper than lots of its rivals.

