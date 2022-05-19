Conflict photos and devastating wildfires win in the All About Photo Awards 2022

Now in its 7th year, the All About Photo Awards recognize outstanding single image photographic contributions

All Photo Awards 2022
Afghanistan’s air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail. (Image credit: Marcus Yam - All Photo Award 2022)

The All About Photo Awards is a contest that recognizes the best single images from photographers all over the world and this year's winners have just been announced. A total of $10,000 worth of prize money has been awarded to the photographers that stood out most to the judges for their unique perspectives and powerful photos of current issues. 

In first place was the American photojournalist Marcus Yam for his image: Afghanistan’s air force is a rare U.S.- backed success story. It may soon fail. The Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent is no stranger to shooting unrest and conflict, and his photo of a man looking out of a helicopter won him $5,000 cash. 

Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty received $2,000 for coming second place with his image Kebabiyana. The photo of a street food vendor in Kashmir, India surrounded by smoke also scooped the top prize in the 2022 Pink Lady Food Photographer Awards so it's been a year of great success for Chakraborty. 

All Photo Awards 2022

Kebabiyana - Second place (Image credit: Debdatta Chakraborty - All Photo Award 2022)

Third, fourth and fifth place winners were awarded $1,500, $1,000 and $500 respectively. Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis came third with Woman from Evia. The photo features a devastated Panagiota Ritsopi, an 81-year-old elderly woman whose home in the village of Gouves was destroyed when wildfires swept through Crete in 2021. 

A black and white image of a man riding a horse taken by Landry Major took fourth place and Rebecca Moseman came fifth with another black and white portrait of a girl with braids. Overall 41 winners were selected from 21 different countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Italy, Hong Kong and Spain. 

The competition was judged by a panel of 7 industry-leading experts and world-class photographers who were looking for up-and-coming photographers as well as experienced professionals.

All 41 winners can be seen on the AllAboutPhotos.com winner's gallery and will be featured in a new print edition of All About Photo, AAP Magazine.

All Photo Awards 2022

Woman from Evia -  Third place (Image credit: Konstantinos Tsakalidis - All Photo Award 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Racing the Storm - Fourth place (Image credit: Landry Major - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Alesha - Fifth place (Image credit: Rebecca Moseman - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Connors brothers (Image credit: Joseph Philippe - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Air (Image credit: Daria Troitskaia - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Songline No.1 (Image credit: Roland Blum - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Looking over (Image credit: David Baghdasaryan - All About Photo Awards 2022)

All About Photo Awards 2022

Gel Doy (Image credit: Dovlet Annayev)

