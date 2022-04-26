Smoky street stall shot scoops top prize in Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

The overall winner of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition has been awarded to Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty for the image Kebabiyana taken at a lively street food market in the Kashmir province of India.

The vibrant, smokey photo was taken at Khayyam Chowk - an ordinary Indian street that by night is transformed into a mouth-watering hub for tasty food. Popular Kashmiri foods cooked on charcoal grills fill the streets with smoky aromas as people flock to the area to enjoy wazwan kebabs and other traditional foods. This year's winner shows a man, engulfed by smoke as he tends to what looks like chicken kebabs.

Movement Of Noodles - Bring Home the Harvest winner (Image credit: Chang Jiangbin)

Caroline Kenyon, the director and founder of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year Awards said, “It is always a source of excitement and wonder when one single image rises to the top in the Awards. In today’s world, more than ever, we feel the need for comfort, for love. There is so much to reassure us here - the beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject’s expression as he prepares the food for sharing. Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul.”

This year's winners were announced by restaurant owner, Masterchef judge and internationally-renowned chef Monica Galetti in a ceremony live-streamed on YouTube. Thousands of people entered this year's competition and for each category, an overall winner was selected.

Pumpkin Buns - Food Stylist Award (Image credit: Carolin Strothe)

In total there are 35 categories that range from food in the field, to MPB food influencers to the Pink Lady Apple a Day and the Fujifilm award for innovation. National winners are also selected from the US, Chile, South East Asia, New Zealand, The Gulf, Europe and Africa and the young person category is split into three age groups: under 10, 11-14 and 15-17.

Drying Stockfish - On the Phone winner (Image credit: Kasia Faber)

At the Table - The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers winner (Image credit: Marguerite Oelofse)

Chhath Puja Offerings - Young (11 - 14) winner (Image credit: Indigo Larmour)

On Ice - Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year - Produce (Image credit: Suzanne Becker Bronk)

Food processing - Young (15 - 17) winner (Image credit: Joyjit Das)

Food After Work - World Food Programme Food for Life winner (Image credit: Indigo Larmour)

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year has now been running for 11 years and it continues to uncover where our food comes from, who grows and how it's harvested. It documents people enjoying traditional cuisines may that be on the street or at home, the devastating effects of food shortages and how food can bring people together.

Owner of Pink Lady and CEO of Apple and Pear Australia Phil Turnball said, “Huge global events - war, famine, the end of lockdowns, the revival of the hospitality industry, the chance to celebrate with family and friends again - all these are recorded in the Awards which show so vividly how food touchers every aspect of our lives.”

An exhibition will take place from 20 November - 12 December at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol. All finalist's photos will be on display and it’ll be free to enter.

Putting on the Ritz - Food at the Table winner (Image credit: John Carey)

