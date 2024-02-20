Component leak confirms iPhone 16 will get a new camera – but is this the design?

Although the release of the iPhone 15 seems reasonably fresh in many minds, the case design for the iPhone 16 will be firming up at Apple's HQ in Cupertino, meaning it's time to take rumors very seriously.

We have already discussed the possibility of some serious changes to the case, and considered the possibility of a new shutter button for the whole iPhone 16 generation, but a leaker with, shall we say, a mixed record, Majin Bu, seems to have confirmed the components at least.

This would appear to be the new camera module of the iPhone 16, as you can see the vertical positioning is confirmed pic.twitter.com/JWF5olGwQ4February 16, 2024 See more

By sharing his image of the iPhone 16 case, with dual cameras atop each other – like the classic iPhone X pill-shaped camera module design. The iPhone X was launched in 2017 and brought both dual cameras and the notch to the iPhone and, if nothing else, got a lot of people talking about design.

Anyway, back to the future (i.e. the iPhone 16, which we expect at a Fall event this year as usual). While we cannot be wholly sure that Majin Bu's Photoshop work is indicative of Apple's final design, the ever-on-the-ball analytical voices of MacRumors point out in their assessment, it could well be a genuine part even if the image doesn't tell us much. The flash, note, isn't between the lenses but on the body in Bu's rumor and in some renders, which also tend to assume the Action Button, already seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, will replace the mute switch.

Other rumors have suggested Apple is looking to switch to a vertical arrangement of iPhone lenses in the next iPhone. There is a new reason why it might make sense too, as well as the continuing thirst for re-invention. At the moment only the iPhone Pro is able to to record spatial video because of the parallel alignment of the wide and main cameras if you hold the phone horizontally; the iPhone could handle this too with the cameras re-positioned.

If true, that could be interpreted as Apple abandoning an aesthetic decision which many seem to like – and one which sets their phones apart – for a more functional one. Moreover, a very niche function to support which is at the moment a niche product – is this the beginning of a clue as to how far Apple is betting on spatial computing?

Is the iPhone 15 the best iPhone for photographers? Are iPhones the best camera phones? See if you agree with us!