iPhone 16: fresh info suggests camera upgrade and new processing hardware

Early rumors are surfacing regarding the specs of the iPhone 16 series, likely set to launch in September, if Apple's previous release schedule is maintained. 9to5Mac has discovered an investor note where market analyst Jeff Pu outlined what we should expect in the iPhone 16 range, such as new System on Chip specs and camera upgrades.

According to Pu, the iPhone 16 Plus and even the base iPhone 16 could be powered by Apple's next-gen A18 SoC, utilising a 3-nanometer fabrication process. This would offer a sizeable power and efficiency boost over the current base iPhone 15, which is still based on older 4nm Apple A16 hardware. The new A18 chip is also said to boost RAM to 8GB in the iPhone 16 - up from the current 6GB in the iPhone 15.

Moving to the iPhone 16 Pro, Pu goes on to say that it could see a resolution bump for its ultra-wide camera. The iPhone 15 Pro uses a 12MP, 1/2.55 sensor for its ultrawide module, but this latest information suggests the '16 Pro could receive a 48MP sensor that's also capable of improved spatial video recording with Apple Vision Pro. This latest report doesn't outline any details about what Apple might have in store for the iPhone 16's primary camera module.

Another significant upgrade that's been speculated for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max is their use of a next-generation modem, providing faster mobile data transfer. Pu stipulates that these phones will incorporate Qualcomm's Qualcomm X75 modem, a modem that supports '5G Advanced':

Qualcomm's description of the X75:

Qualcomm Technologies’ 6th generation modem-to-antenna solution is the first ready to support 5G Advanced, the next phase of 5G. It introduces a new architecture, a new software suite and includes numerous world’s first features to push the boundaries of connectivity including coverage, latency, power efficiency and mobility. Qualcomm Technologies

Obviously as we're so far away from the launch of the iPhone 16 series, any rumors and speculation concerning specs or features should be taken with an XL serving of salt!

Story credit: 9to5Mac

