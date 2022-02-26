Chrome reveals new version of iconic Niko camera backpack & brand new sling

Chrome Industries has updated its iconic Niko camera backpack for street photographers and videographers. It’s also put on sale a brand new sling aimed at photographers on the go.

The brand, known for its tough, weatherproof and urban-centred bags, will sell from next week the Niko 3.0 Backpack (£240) and the new Niko 3.0 Camera Sling (£130).

The flagship product is undoubtedly the Niko 3.0 Backpack. Like many large camera backpacks this tough 25-litre backpack offers lots of accessibility options, with doors at the top, back and sides for getting at cameras and lenses stored in the main compartment. It weighs 2kg when empty.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Chrome Industries) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Chrome Industries)

New for 2022 is a larger laptop sleeve designed to fit an Apple Macbook up to 16-inch in size, as is a secondary pocket for storing a tablet. The main compartment contains Velcro-fixed dividers so can be customized to any gear.

For hikes in all conditions the Niko 3.0 Backpack boasts adjustable cushioned shoulder straps, a sternum strap complete with buckle and a padded hip belt. On each side are cargo straps for carrying tripods or other gear.

It’s all fashioned from a 1050 Denier bluesign-approved Nylon shell with a waterproof base for setting it down in wet conditions – a new addition on this upgraded version – and a tough Tricot liner inside.

The tweaked design is the result of feedback from street, action and adventure photography professionals, says Chrome Industries.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Chrome Industries) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Chrome Industries) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Chrome Industries)

A completely new product for Chrome is the Niko 3.0 Camera Sling, a nine-litre bag aimed at urban photographers shooting on the go. Made from the same tough materials as the Niko 3.0 Backpack and weighing 970g, it has a strap and a quick release buckle.

Although it’s sold as a cross-body sling, the Niko 3.0 Camera Sling’s two-point adjustable, wide shoulder strap can be quickly tightened and loosened. It can also be worn around the waist.

There’s a top zip opening for fast access to a camera or lens. The main compartment is padded with plenty of room for a full-frame DSLR with a 70-200mm lens, though can be customized into compartments for lenses and flashes. It features multiple pockets for cables and accessories, with fold-out pockets for memory cards or film.

