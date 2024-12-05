Cheaper, lighter, finer, stronger – Laowa launches new series of full-frame macro cine lenses

Laowa has released a considerable number of new cine lenses this year and has introduced several 'world firsts', in a bid to revolutionize modern cine lenses while making them more affordable.

Keeping up this admirable vision, Laowa has just announced the Laowa Sword Series – full-frame macro cine prime lenses that combine optical quality and affordability, all in a compact and versatile form factor. What more could a budding filmmaker need from a cine lens?

Typically, dedicated cinema equipment such as cinema cameras and cine lenses have always come at a premium, however, the new Sword Series by Laowa is stated to be a collection 'designed for everyone', lowering the entry point and increasing inclusivity. With a reduced price you may expect the lenses to lack performance, however, the lenses facilitate professional features that make them an extremely versatile option.

(Image credit: Venus Optics / Laowa)

First revealed at BIRTV 2024, the Laowa Sword Series launches today with a comprehensive set of six primes that cover wide-angle to longer focal lengths for all shooting scenarios. The lenses are a 15mm T4.1 / 25mm T2.9 / 35mm T2.9 / 60mm T2.9 / 100mm T2.9 / 180mm T4.6.

Each lens is designed to cover full-frame formats however, this does not impact their size and weight, as the Sword Series remains light and compact. Light gear is always preferred when kitting out a video rig as every gram is felt when filming over an extended period. Each of the Sword Series weighs under 1kg meaning that the lenses offer versatility and maneuverability when used with stabilizers and gimbals, as well as lightening the load when travelling.

Sword product video (LT)V2 - YouTube Watch On

Laowa states that the Sword Series offers 'Superb optical performance with outstanding sharpness and excellent chromatic aberration control'. Typically I would take this with a pinch of salt, however, Laowa has claimed this with other cine lenses it has produced, which have lived up to its hype.

The best way to draw your conclusions, however, is by examining the test footage which you can see in the video above – in my opinion, it looks pretty impressive!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where the Sword Series sets itself apart from other full-frame cine primes on the market is the macro capabilities, offering up to 2x on some of the focal lengths. The 15mm, 25mm, and 35mm each have a 1x, the 60mm and 100mm have a 2x, and the 180mm offers a 1.5x magnification rate.

Laowa states, "[The magnification rates] allow for incredibly detailed close-up shots, capturing the finest textures and nuances with unmatched clarity. Whether you're focusing on the intricate details of a subject or exploring the micro world, the Sword series' exceptional magnification ensures that every shot is rich with detail and precision".

(Image credit: Venus Optics / Laowa)

The Sword Series goes on sale today for just $1,499 / £1,499 per lens. Alternaive you can pay $5,699 / £5,699 for a 4-lens set (25/35/60/100mm), or $7,999 / £7,999 for the full set of 6 lenses (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

The Sword Series are Arri PL mount as default, although additional options for Canon EF, Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mount bayonets can be purchased separately.

If you want to see our take on the best cinema equipment, check out our guides to the best cinema cameras and the best cine lenses.