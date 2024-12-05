Cheaper, lighter, finer, stronger – Laowa launches new series of full-frame macro cine lenses

By
published

Laowa launches its Sword Series of full-frame macro cine lenses designed to balance affordability and optical quality

Laowa Sword Series
(Image credit: Venus Optics / Laowa)

Laowa has released a considerable number of new cine lenses this year and has introduced several 'world firsts', in a bid to revolutionize modern cine lenses while making them more affordable.

Keeping up this admirable vision, Laowa has just announced the Laowa Sword Series – full-frame macro cine prime lenses that combine optical quality and affordability, all in a compact and versatile form factor. What more could a budding filmmaker need from a cine lens?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

Related articles