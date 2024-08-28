Laowa showcases a host of new cine lenses at BIRTV 2024

Laowa continues to create unique lenses as it reveals new macro, anamorphic, and even tilt-shift cine lenses

Laowa Ultima 12-120mm 10X S35 Broadcast lens

The Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Equipment Exhibition (BIRTV) is one of the most significant events dedicated to the broadcasting, film, and TV industries in Asia. Laowa was among the brands showcasing new equipment including many exciting new cine lenses, including macro, anamorphic, and tilt-shift options!

Laowa has been releasing some incredible cine lens options of late, and much like its range of photography lenses, covers just about every shooting scenario imaginable. At this year's BIRTV not less than 6 cine lens ranges were on display, including some exciting new offerings.

