Capture One 22 15.2.0 update brings new perspective correction tools and more

This Capture One 22 15.2.0 update is free to existing users and brings a new set of controls for perspective adjustments with new auto settings which bring it in line with Lightroom’s tools.

Lightroom has long had an edge over Capture one for automated keystone corrections – ideal for correcting converging verticals and other perspective issues – but the Capture One 22 15.2.0 update closes that gap and goes even further.

Capture One’s Keystone Tool redesign now offers two tabs – Guides and Sliders for easier automatic and manual adjustments. Capture One can now detect and correct perspective automatically, which has always been one of Lightroom’s strong points.

Capture One can now automatically correct vertical keystoning, horizontal keystoning or both. What’s more, it has a new integrated loupe for making fine adjustments – which need to be surprisingly accurate for keystone correction – and lets you ‘nudge’ control points in fine increments using the arrow keys.

On top of that, the 15.2.0 update brings a new ‘Skew’ adjustment for correction particularly tricky perspective issues with front-on facades of buildings, for example. Previously, keystone adjustments would sometimes leave a small but unfixable ‘skew’ – which can now be fixed!

(Image credit: Capture One)

Capture One has improved the performance on M1 Macs, boosting preview generation speed by up to 100%, Luma Mask rendering by up to 300% and Fujifilm X-Trans raw loading by up to 100%.

The duration of Capture One LIVE sessions can now be set to 1, 3, 5, 7 or 14 days, the software’s Auto Rotate feature has been improved and the Crop tool will now snap to a new aspect ratio straight away. These are a few of a number of usability and feature improvements in this update.

(Image credit: Capture One)

This release also offers support for a new camera, the high-end Phase One iXM-GS120, and adds support (correction profiles) for the following lenses:

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm F1.4 PRO

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II + 2X Teleconverter

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II + 1.4X Teleconverter

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

Canon RF 14-35mm F4L IS USM

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | C

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C

Capture One Pro 22 is available as a perpetual license for $299/£299 (about AU$515) and as an upgrade from previous versions for $159/£159 (about AU$274).

It’s also available as a subscription, with prices starting at $20/£20 per month (about AU$34), and if you currently have a subscription to the branded Nikon, Sony or Fujifilm editions (now discontinued) you will be upgraded to the full Pro version.

There's a 30-day Capture One free trial if you want to try it out.

• Get Capture One Pro