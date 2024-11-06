Canon's latest lens isn't even on sale yet, and it's already delayed by six months in Japan.

The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, one of its new range of hybrid lenses, was only announced last week, but it has just been added to the manufacturer's list of products affected by supply issues.

"We are currently experiencing delays in delivery for the following products due to the large number of orders we have received," says Canon, on its list that also includes similarly new kit like the EOS R1 and R5 Mark II.

"We would like to apologize again for keeping our eagerly awaiting customers waiting for such a long time. We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable supply of products so that we can deliver them to you as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding."

Speaking about the 70-200mm Z lens specifically, Canon says that: "We plan to ship the products in order, but if you place a new order, it may take more than six months for delivery."

Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L Z availability in the West

Okay, so the new lens is delayed in Japan – that ain't so good. But what about here in the West? Well, it appears that Canon has once again prioritized stock allocation to us – which I can only assume is at the expense of Japanese customers.

In the US, both Adorama and B&H are listing the 70-200mm Z as shipping on November 14. British retailer Park Cameras is listing the first UK stock as being available from late November. And in Australia, Georges Cameras gives the same late November availability.

While I'm obviously happy that I'll be able to get my hands on this lens in just a couple of weeks, I still feel bad for consumers in other territories who are having to go without. Sorry, folks – but please know that at least one person appreciates your sacrifice!

