Nikon Z5 II ALREADY delayed in Japan, as demand outstrips supply
In news that will surprise absolutely no one, Nikon says demand for the Z5 II has turned out to be higher than anticipated – so if you want one you should get on the pre-order list TODAY
Nikon's new full-frame mirrorless, the Nikon Z5 II, was barely announced a week ago – but Nikon has already warned that it will have trouble fulfilling initial orders in a matter of hours after it became available for pre-order in Japan on April 10.
The camera officially goes on sale worldwide on April 25, but if the situation in Japan is anything to go by then demand is going to be through the roof.
A notice on Nikon Japan's online store states: "We are currently receiving many more orders for this product than we anticipated, so it may take some time for your order to be delivered. Thank you for your understanding."
That camera is in such high demand isn't really surprising, as it offers a phenomenal spec sheet for a temptingly low price, with the same top-end processor and incredible autofocus performance as in the flagship Nikon Z9.
What is more surprising is that Nikon appears not to have learned the lessons of last year's Z50 II crop-sensor camera launch, which too sold out the same day pre-orders were announced, as I previously reported.
Retailers in the USA, UK and Australia still had pre-order stocks of the camera at the time of writing, and Nikon has not issued backorder notices outside Japan – but demand will be extremely high in these territories, too.
So if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on a Nikon Z5 II, it's best to get your pre-order in right away, as retailers tend to fulfill orders on a first-come first-served basis.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You might also like…
See how the incoming and outgoing models compare, in my Nikon Z5 II vs Z5 showdown. If you're pre-ordering, don't forget to pick up one of the best Nikon Z lenses to go with it!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.