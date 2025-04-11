If you want a Z5 II, you'd better get your pre-order in right away…

Nikon's new full-frame mirrorless, the Nikon Z5 II, was barely announced a week ago – but Nikon has already warned that it will have trouble fulfilling initial orders in a matter of hours after it became available for pre-order in Japan on April 10.

The camera officially goes on sale worldwide on April 25, but if the situation in Japan is anything to go by then demand is going to be through the roof.

A notice on Nikon Japan's online store states: "We are currently receiving many more orders for this product than we anticipated, so it may take some time for your order to be delivered. Thank you for your understanding."

That camera is in such high demand isn't really surprising, as it offers a phenomenal spec sheet for a temptingly low price, with the same top-end processor and incredible autofocus performance as in the flagship Nikon Z9.

What is more surprising is that Nikon appears not to have learned the lessons of last year's Z50 II crop-sensor camera launch, which too sold out the same day pre-orders were announced, as I previously reported.

Retailers in the USA, UK and Australia still had pre-order stocks of the camera at the time of writing, and Nikon has not issued backorder notices outside Japan – but demand will be extremely high in these territories, too.

So if you want to be one of the first to get your hands on a Nikon Z5 II, it's best to get your pre-order in right away, as retailers tend to fulfill orders on a first-come first-served basis.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might also like…

See how the incoming and outgoing models compare, in my Nikon Z5 II vs Z5 showdown. If you're pre-ordering, don't forget to pick up one of the best Nikon Z lenses to go with it!