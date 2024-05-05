Canon R3 gets a HUGE £450 price drop. It's not the lowest ever, but it's still considerable!

If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but still looking to save a heap of change then I have a deal for you!

You can now grab the Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera with a cool £450 discount at either Wex, Canon, or Park Cameras for just £5,049. It's not the all-time lowest price we saw on Black Friday, falling £50 short, but £450 is still a very considerable sum to save on this pro-grade camera.

Canon EOS R3 | was £5,499 | now £5,049

Save £450 at Wex. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all! 💰 Canon's ultimate flagship

✅ Great for sports and wildlife

❌ No 8K video



💲 Price match:

Canon UK: £5,049| Park Cameras: £5,049

One of the standout features of the R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, which boasts lightning-fast readout speeds to minimize rolling shutter distortion. This is particularly beneficial for fast continuous shooting and video recording.

The Canon EOS R3 offers impressive speed, supporting up to 30fps continuous shooting with its electronic shutter. Additionally, it allows 6K60p RAW and 4K120p video recording, making this the ultimate tool for pretty much everything.

Other Canon EOS deals

Check out these superb price drops on these alternative EOS full-frame mirrorless models – the R5 and the R6 Mark II…

Canon EOS R5|was £3,799|now £3,149

SAVE £650 at Park Cameras

If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price! Price comparison: Jessops £3,149

| Wex Cameras £3,149