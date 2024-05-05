Canon R3 gets a HUGE £450 price drop. It's not the lowest ever, but it's still considerable!

If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but still looking to save a heap of change then I have a deal for you!
You can now grab the Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera with a cool £450 discount at either Wex, Canon, or Park Cameras for just £5,049. It's not the all-time lowest price we saw on Black Friday, falling £50 short, but £450 is still a very considerable sum to save on this pro-grade camera.
Canon EOS R3 | was £5,499 | now £5,049
Save £450 at Wex. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!
Other Canon EOS deals
Canon EOS R5|was £3,799|now £3,149
If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price!
Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £1,999
Save £779 at Park Cameras In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.