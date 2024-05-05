Canon R3 gets a HUGE £450 price drop. It's not the lowest ever, but it's still considerable!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

£5,049 for Canon EOS R3 — a £450 price drop see it fall just £50 short of a Black Friday special!

Canon EOS R3 at Lowest-ever price
(Image credit: Future)

If you are looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but still looking to save a heap of change then I have a deal for you!

You can now grab the Canon EOS R3. Canon's latest and greatest professional camera with a cool £450 discount at either Wex, Canon, or Park Cameras for just £5,049. It's not the all-time lowest price we saw on Black Friday, falling £50 short, but £450 is still a very considerable sum to save on this pro-grade camera.

Canon EOS R3 | was £5,499| now £5,049 Save £450 at Wex.

Canon EOS R3 | was £5,499 | now £5,049
Save £450 at Wex. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all! 

💰 Canon's ultimate flagship
✅ Great for sports and wildlife
❌ No 8K video

💲 Price match:
Canon UK: £5,049| Park Cameras: £5,049

View Deal
Canon EOS R5|was £3,799|now £3,149

Canon EOS R5|was £3,799|now £3,149
SAVE £650 at Park Cameras
If you're looking for a great mirrorless camera that can capture 45MP stills and amazing 8K video then they don't get much better than the Canon EOS R5 - now at its lowest-ever online price!

Price comparison:  Jessops £3,149
| Wex Cameras £3,149 

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mk IIwas £2,779now£1,999 Save £779 at Park Cameras

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £1,999
Save £779 at Park Cameras In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. 

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles