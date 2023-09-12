Canon launches SEVEN new RF lenses for cinematographers

Canon has launched its first-ever cine lenses for its RF mirrorless lenses - and instead of starting with just one or two, Canon has unveiled no fewer than seven different lenses in the new series - which debut at IBC 2023 later this week.

Canon is not new to cinema lenses. It already makes seven CN-E lenses for the Canon EF SLR mount - and has a further seven lenses in its Sumire lens for the industry-standard Arri PL-mount. But now the seven primes have been reconfigured for the RF full-frame mount. This new CN-R range will be of particular interest to those using the two current RF-mount Cinema lenses in the Canon range - the EOS C70 and the EOS R5 C.

The seven lenses are a 14mm T3.1, 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.3, 85mm T1.3, and a 135mm T2.2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon RF mount Cinema Prime lenses Name Minimum focus Weight Available from CN-R14mm T3.1 L F 0.2m 1.3kg March 2024 CN-R20mm T1.5 L F 0.3m 1.4kg April 2024 CN-R24mm T1.5 L F 0.3m 1.3kg Feb 2024 CN-R35mm T1.5 L F 0.3m 1.3kg Feb 2024 CN-R50mm T1.3 L F 0.45m 1.2kg Feb 2024 CN-R85mm T1.3 L F 0.95m 1.5kg Feb 2024 CN-R135mm T2.2 L F 1.0m 1.5kg May 2024

Canon CN-R85mm T1.3 L F (Image credit: Canon)

The lenses offer optical performance that is suitable for 8K productions, and feature geared rings for use with third-party follow focus rigs. The gear position, total length1, front diameter, filter diameter and focus rotation angle have been made consistent through the Prime Lens series to simplify the use of accessories.

All seven lenses feature 11-blade diaphragms and are said to have minimal focus breathing. The 12-pin RF-mount promotes efficient communication unlocking benefits like distortion correction in movie mode.

The first four of the lenses - the 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 50mm - go on sale in Feburuary. With the following three arriving in the following months (see table above for exact launch dates).