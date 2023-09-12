Canon launches SEVEN new RF lenses for cinematographers

By Chris George
published

Canon's first-ever cine lenses for its full-frame mirrorless camera mount

Canon RF Cinema Lens Prime series
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has launched its first-ever cine lenses for its RF mirrorless lenses - and instead of starting with just one or two, Canon has unveiled no fewer than seven different lenses in the new series - which debut at IBC 2023 later this week.

Canon is not new to cinema lenses. It already makes seven CN-E lenses for the Canon EF SLR mount - and has a further seven lenses in its Sumire lens for the industry-standard Arri PL-mount. But now the seven primes have been reconfigured for the RF full-frame mount. This new CN-R range will be of particular interest to those using the two current RF-mount Cinema lenses in the Canon range - the EOS C70 and the EOS R5 C.

The seven lenses are a 14mm T3.1, 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.3, 85mm T1.3, and a 135mm T2.2.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Canon RF mount Cinema Prime lenses
NameMinimum focusWeightAvailable from
CN-R14mm T3.1 L F0.2m1.3kgMarch 2024
CN-R20mm T1.5 L F0.3m1.4kgApril 2024
CN-R24mm T1.5 L F0.3m1.3kgFeb 2024
CN-R35mm T1.5 L F0.3m1.3kgFeb 2024
CN-R50mm T1.3 L F0.45m1.2kgFeb 2024
CN-R85mm T1.3 L F0.95m1.5kgFeb 2024
CN-R135mm T2.2 L F1.0m1.5kgMay 2024

Canon CN-R85mm T1.3 L F (Image credit: Canon)

The lenses offer optical performance that is suitable for 8K productions, and feature geared rings for use with third-party follow focus rigs. The gear position, total length1, front diameter, filter diameter and focus rotation angle have been made consistent through the Prime Lens series to simplify the use of accessories.

All seven lenses feature 11-blade diaphragms and are said to have minimal focus breathing. The 12-pin RF-mount promotes efficient communication unlocking benefits like distortion correction in movie mode.

The first four of the lenses - the 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 50mm - go on sale in Feburuary. With the following three arriving in the following months (see table above for exact launch dates).

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

