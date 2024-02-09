Buy the Sony Xperia 1 V and score a FREE 43" Sony Bravia TV & a Disney+ subscription!

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab the Sony Xperia 1 V from O2 and be rewarded with a FREE TV and Disney+!

Sony O2 deal for Sony Xperia 1 V
(Image credit: Sony)

In the market for one of the best camera phones, and you also need a new TV? well, this great deal from 02 lets you buy the Sony Xperia 1 V and be able to claim a FREE 43" Sony Bravia TV worth £499 AND get up to a 12-month Disney+ subscription, also for FREE - that's a whopping £578.90 saving!

Sony Xperia 1 V + FREE 43" Sony TV &amp; up to 12mth Disney+ Sub

SAVE £578.90 at O2
If you're in the market for one of the best camera phones and looking to upgrade your TV, this is a stunning deal that lets you Get Sony's 43" Bravia TV while also claiming a FREE 12-month Disney+ Sub - Saving you a massive £578.90!

View Deal

While it may come with a premium price tag, this flagship device offers enhanced camera hardware and software for ultimate control and creativity. Despite not leading in low-light or zoom performance, the Xperia 1 V remains a top choice for content creators seeking a powerful tool for their artistic endeavors, seamlessly complementing the best Sony cameras

Thanks to improved thermal management with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Xperia 1 V avoids overheating issues during intense 4K shooting sessions, addressing a previous concern with its predecessor. With respectable battery life and charging options, it stands strong against the competition, cementing its position as a formidable contender in the smartphone market. While O2 is running this incredible deal, you would be a fool not to upgrade now at take advantage of all those added benefits!

Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

