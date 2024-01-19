Budget-busting DJI Mini 2 SE camera drone drops to best price ever!

The DJI Mini 2 SE was designed to be the camera drone that anyone could afford – and because of its keen price, it is a brilliant option for beginner pilots. But over Black Friday it dropped to its best-ever price. Incredibly, this $299 offer has just reappeared at Amazon, to bring us January cheer!

It means you can get a camera drone from the market leader, DJI, with an excellent reputation for quality for the kind of money usually associated with less reputable brands!

The DJI Mini 2 SE lets any drone pilot of any ability take stunning aerial videos at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 frames per second, while also being able to take 12-megapixel photos. If that sounds like less resolution than some, the Mini 2 SE has a 3-axis gimbal which makes the results shine above many others.

DJI Mini 2 SE| was $339 | now $299

SAVE $40 at Amazon The Mini 2 SE comes with a robust controller and boasts a good quality 2.7K camera with gimbal for stable video, plus cool automated flights that create amazing shareable video.

As the name suggests, the Mini 2 is a refined version of DJI's first low-cost offering, the Mini SE (which we also praised in our full Mini SE review). The already excellent airframe didn't change significantly, but a more recent controller, used by others drones in the DJI family, gave even better range and reliability.

The Mini 2 also beats the older Mini 2 on price, yet still keeps much of its functionality with the same 36 mph flight speed, up to 6.2-mile OcuSync 2.0 video transmission, and more. (Admittedly there is now a Mini 3, but that is a bit more spendy!)

The Mini 2 SE also delivers convenience, making it easy and fun for beginners and experts alike – and falls under the 0.55lb weight limit that triggers more paperwork and regulation for the owner.

QuickShots and panorama intelligent pre-programmed flight modes allow for pro results with just one tap (which look amazing on your social, and are easily exported using the DJI app). Even with its lightweight frame, the Mini 2 SE is safe to use with robust wind resistance and return-to-home functionality.

Whilst the basic $299 kit at Amazon is an absolute bargain, do consider investing a bit more in the Fly More combo kit for $449 (currently discounted by $40) which adds in some useful accessories (although you could always buy these later).

