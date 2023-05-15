Britain's biggest camera collector fair opens in London this weekend

By Chris George
published

Photographica 2023 opens its doors Sunday May 21

Photographica camera fair
(Image credit: PCCGB)

The Photographica camera fair returns to London this weekend - on Sunday 21 May. Billed as Britain's biggest event for camera collectors and secondhand photographic equipment, Photographica has been running as an annual event for over 30 years, and returned back live last year after a break caused by the Covid pandemic.

This year there will be over 100 stalls selling for buying, selling and swapping classic and antique cameras. Collectable, user and retro cameras will be there, from wood and brass to modern classics and early digital – plus lenses, accessories, film, paper, literature and images. 

Expect to find everything from Daguerrotypes to brass and mahogany cameras – plus more modern items from manufacturers from Leica to Lomography.

Photographica camera fair

Some of the lenses for sale at a previous Photographica fair (Image credit: PCCGB)

The event is run by the Photographic Collectors Club of Great Britain (opens in new tab) (PCCGB), and entry for members is free. 

For non-members, the entry fee is £8 in the morning (from 10am), and £5 from midday (until 4pm) on Sunday 21 May.

The fair is held at the Royal Horticultural Society’s Lindley Hall, 80 Vincent Square, London SW1P 2PB, where there is free parking in the surrounding streets on Sundays (although the venue is just inside London's Congestion Charge zone). The nearest tube stations are Pimlico and Victoria.

See our guide to the best film cameras, and our feature on the 30 cameras that changed the history of photography

