Brilliant DJI Mini 2 SE drone drops to best price ever for Black Friday week

The DJI Mini 2 SE was designed to be the camera drone that anyone could afford - and because of its keen price, it is a brilliant option for beginner pilots. But now it has dropped in cost even more in Amazon's Early Black Friday deals - and making this one of the best Black Friday drone deals we have seen.

The DJI Mini 2 SE lets any drone pilot of any ability take stunning aerial videos at up to 2.7K resolution at 30 frames per second, while also being able to take 12-megapixel photos.

DJI Mini 2 SE| was £339 | now $299

SAVE $40 at Amazon The Mini 2 SE comes with a robust controller and boasts a good quality 2.7K camera with gimbal for stable video, plus cool automated flights that create amazing shareable video.

Launched earlier this year, DJI managed to make it at this price is that it uses the same airframe as its predecessor - and gets its boost in specification by using a more recent controller used by others drones in the DJI family.

The Mini 2 SE is a more affordable option than the older Mini 2, yet it keeps much of its functionality with the same 36 mph flight speed, up to 6.2-mile OcuSync 2.0 video transmission, and more.

The Mini 2 SE also delivers convenience, making it easy and fun for beginners and experts alike - and falls under the 0.55lb weight limit that triggers more paperwork and regulation for the owner.

QuickShots and panorama intelligent pre-programmed flight modes allow for pro results with just one tap. Even with its lightweight frame, the Mini 2 SE is safe to use with robust wind resistance and return-to-home functionality.

Whilst the basic $299 kit at Amazon is an absolute bargain - do consider investing a bit more in the Fly More combo kit for $449 (also discounted in Amazon's sale) which adds in some useful accessories (although you could always buy these later).

