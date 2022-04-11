Boost your runtime with this $134 saving on Hypercore neo 9 Mini 98Wh battery

Boost your runtime on set or off it with this amazing deal on a Hypercore neo 9 Mini 98Wh battery, available in either v-mount or gold mount for just $199 at B&H, (opens in new tab)that's a great saving of saving of $134. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Hypercore neo 9 Mini 98Wh| was $333 |now $199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $134 The Hypercore Neo 9 Mini, in either V-mount or gold mount is a compact 14.8V, 98Wh lithium-ion battery that supports a constant 12A draw and peak draw of 16A. With this high output, the battery is prefect for cine and broadcast applications of all types and will boost your runtime on set or off it.

The Hypercore Neo 9 Mini, available in either V-mount or Gold mounts, is a compact 14.8V, 98Wh lithium-ion battery that supports a constant 12A draw and peak draw of 16A. With this high output, the battery is designed for cine and broadcast applications, but, of course, it can be used for virtually any other applications with the corresponing mount.

This compact package is only 4.7" in height and weighs just 1.4lb, which makes it also highly suited for gimbal, drone, and other mobile applications. The Hypercore Neo 9 Mini has an ergonomic design, large backlit LCD, and protective over-molded rubberized housing that Hypercore batteries have come to be known for over their past releases, but this Neo 9 Mini version is a lot more advanced.

It's microprocessor-driven like previous Hypercores, ensuring safety and runtime delivery to camera viewfinders, monitors or LCD's, but, leveraging the microprocessor, the Neo 9 Mini features an RFID transmitter on the front that lets you monitor the stored battery data via Core SWX's VoltBridgeID iOS app or an RFID reader, which is pretty neat if the camera is strapped down on set in a difficult to reach location.

Furthermore, the Neo 9 Mini has a more modular design consisting of less cabling, allowing for increased quality. With the different parts installed separately and securely inside the housing, the chance of failure is reduced in case of drops, and servicing the battery becomes a simpler, more efficient process as the different parts install plug-and-play, comparted to more traditional battery cell technology.

Other great features include 2000 charge/discharge cycles, hibernation mode, and the ability to communicate to cameras, as well as chargers with both one-wire and two-wire protocols. Such an advanced battery wouldn't be complete without peripheral support. The Neo 9 Mini provides a SmartTap D-Tap port and a USB port for powering/charging devices. The SmartTap port lets you power any 12 VDC accessory and transmit battery data if the accessory is able to communicate that information. Making this the all-round smart battery for all you solo cinematographers out there.

