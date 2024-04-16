26 years old! First ever camera phone had a 0.11MP sensor, could only take 20 photos

By James Artaius
published

1999 saw the first ever camera phone, with a mighty 0.11MP sensor and a maximum 20-image storage capacity!

Kyocera VisualPhone VP-210
(Image credit: YouTube @WN3DL)

Next month will see the 26th birthday of the first ever camera phone: a marvel of 1999 technology with a 0.11MP sensor, and the ability to store a maximum of 20 photos, for around $325 (which is approximately $608 / £488 / AU$948 today). 

While Samsung is quick to lay claim to having made the first camera phone (the Samsung SCH-V200, with a 0.35MP sensor and the same 20-picture limit), it actually didn't launch until June 2000. Instead it's the Kyocera Corporation in Japan that holds the honor, with the Kyocera VisualPhone VP-210 – launched in May 1999. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

