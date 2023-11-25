Black Friday DSLR deals – last chance to get a DSLR before they are all dead?

Could this be the last year we see DSLR cameras amongst the Black Friday camera deals? That might sound sensationalist, but the truth that the deals on traditional interchangeable lens digital reflex cameras are thin on the ground.

The DSLR vs Mirrorless debate has raged for a decade now, but we are at a point now where no new DSLRs are being launched - and the number of options available new is declining. And declining fast. True, Pentax is still making DSLR models - but even so it is doing little more than refashioning old designs.

But this year, at least, we have found some decent DSLR deals, for those who prefer an optical viewfinder - or just want to get going with a camera system that has lots of affordable lenses…

Canon EOS Rebel T7 + 18-55mm + 75-300mm + bag | was $699. 99 | now $549

Save $150 at Amazon An ideal entry-level DSLR camera, the Rebel T7 has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, a large 3-inch rear screen and built-in Wi-Fi. Contents include the camera body, an EF-S 18-55mm IS STM standard zoom and an EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 telephoto zoom.

Canon EOS Rebel T100 + EF-S 18-55mm III lens | was $380 | now $329

Save $51 at Walmart This is one of the cheapest DSLR deals we've seen for ages – and a great budget buy for someone starting photography at college or as a hobby. Be aware that this lens is the non-image-stabilized version of the 18-55mm.

Nikon D850 | was $2,796.95 | now $2,496.95

Save $500 at B&H If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last, Nikon professional DSLR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30fps, this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

Nikon D7500 | was $996.95 | $896.95

Save $100 at B&H - With good high ISO performance, 4K video and 8fps continuous shooting, the Nikon D7500 is well-suited to enthusiast photographers. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it sold in the UK – making it a fantastic Black Friday camera deal.

Pentax K-3 Mark III | was $1,996.95 | now $1,596.95

Save $400 at Adorama on this Pentax DSLR that features a 25MP sensor and 4K video recording - this is the Pentax workhorse.

