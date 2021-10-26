Billingham announces Mini Eventer bag for mirrorless and small DSLRs

Well known for its premium range of bags for photographers, Billingham has announced a new arrival today in the form of the Mini Eventer. It’s based on the original Billingham Eventer bag, but the company has implemented feedback from users on that design – mostly that it was too big and bulky to be really useful. Hence, the Eventer Mini, which sits size-wise between the Billingham Hadley Pro and Hadley Small Pro, two of the firm’s popular recent bags.

If you’ve owned or even seen a Billingham bag before, you’ll be on familiar ground with the Eventer Mini, which sports the firm’s signature canvas and leather trim styling. It’s suited to holding a mirrorless system, or perhaps a small DSLR, with a few lenses and accessories – the bag has a capacity of 5 litres with its padded insert in, and 9 litres with the insert removed.

The rear of the bag, with rear pocket visible. (Image credit: Billingham)

Billingham has added a few features to the Eventer Mini that weren’t present on the original Eventer. It has a fibreglass-reinforced handle, which was first seen on the Hadley Pro, designed to provide superior comfort and grip even when touting heavy loads.

It also sports a luggage trolley retainer strap on the rear, and weatherproof zips on the main compartment and rear pocket for additional security. There’s space for an 11-inch tablet in a dedicated pocket, and the padded insert is designed with removable dividers allowing the user to customise the inner space as they see fit.

It is constructed to the BIllingham standard of hardy quality, with both a three-layer waterproof canvas and a three-layer waterproof FibreNyte material, which the manufacturer says will never require re-proofing. It is, as ever, not one for the vegans, with real leather covering the lower third of the bag for additional protection and style. It measures 360 x 160 x 300mm on the outside, and weighs 1.26kg.

The bag is launching today, with the following colour combinations available:

Khaki Canvas / Tan Leather

Navy Canvas / Chocolate Leather

Sage FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather

Black FibreNyte / Black Leather

Khaki FibreNyte / Chocolate Leather

The Navy Canvas and Chocolate Leather combo. (Image credit: Billingham)

The other thing that any BIllingham bag connoisseur will be expecting is, of course, the price. The Mini Eventer is listed at an RRP of £402 (US price TBC), marking it out firmly in the premium end of camera bags – there’s a reason that Billingham features prominently in our guide to luxury camera bags.

Still, it is designed to last a user for many years – and Billingham puts its money where its mouth is by including a five-year manufacturer’s guarantee – so if you’re looking for a camera bag that’ll go the distance, it’s definitely worth considering.