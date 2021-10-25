Best Black Friday Instax camera deals in 2021

Love instant cameras? The best Black Friday Instax camera deals are nearly upon us!

With just a few weeks to go until the big day rolls around, we're expecting to see some exciting Black Friday Instax camera deals begin to pop up soon. After all, the Black Friday camera deals are no longer just a single day of savings. Instead, we're treated to a sprawling season of bargains galore.

Whether you're after the gorgeous new Instax Mini 40, the party centerpiece Instax Mini 11, the hybrid Instax Mini LiPlay camera and printer, or the standalong Instax Mini Link to print pictures from your phone on real instant film, we expect some exciting Black Friday Instax camera deals start to appearing soon.

While it's still a little early to see the savings pop up, it won't be long until this article will be stuffed with them. Black Friday 2020 showed us that some of the best Black Friday Instax camera deals actually appear before the official day itself (and then, of course, there are the best Cyber Monday camera deals to look forward to!).

So, if you're looking to snap up the best bargains possible, we'd recommend bookmarking this article and checking back periodically.

And if you want to see how the savings compare on Polaroids, check out the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals to see which brand has the best bargains!

When is Black Friday 2021?

The official date for Black Friday 2021 is 26 November. However, as mentioned previously, we'll be expecting some of the best Black Friday Instax camera deals to pop up before then. However, with the savings season seemingly getting longer and longer each year, don't forget that Cyber Monday will be just a few days after Black Friday on 29 November – and then we'll still have the regular Christmas savings to look forward to after that!

What Black Friday Instax camera deals should I expect?

The snazzy new Mini 40 could be among the Black Friday Instax camera deals this year (Image credit: Fujifilm)

It's impossible to predict exactly what Black Friday Instax camera deals we'll be seeing. However, we can make an educated guess based on what bargains were available on Black Friday 2020 and what deals we've seen so far during 2021.

Historically the Instax Mini 9 has received some deep discounts, across the many different colors available – for whatever reason, lime green, lemon yellow and ice blue versions seem to receive the biggest savings, so your luck could be in if any of those is your favorite color!

With the new Instax Link Wide having just been released, we may see bargains on the existing Instax Mini Link instant printer – and perhaps some irresistible bundles with the Nintendo Switch-themed Instax Mini Link SE, which is designed to pair with with New Pokémon Snap videogame (make sure to check out our guide on how to print Instax photos from your Nintendo Switch).

And of course, there will inevitably be deals on packs of both Instax Mini and Instax Wide film – if you're not sure which kind you need, consult our 'What type of instant film do I need?' guide!

Where will I find the best Black Friday Instax camera deals?

If you're looking for the best Black Friday Instax camera deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often. This is because we'll be rounding up the best Instax deals as soon as we see them and posting them right here. However, you can also check out some of the current deals running at retailers such as B&H and Adorama below.

• Adorama: Deals on Fujifilm Instax cameras

• B&H Photo Video: Serious savings on Instax cameras

• Walmart: Save money on a new Instax camera body

• Amazon: Instax cameras available with Amazon's top service

