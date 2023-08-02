Benro announces new, ultra-portable travel tripod

Benro has announced a new lightweight travel tripod: Cyanbird. Apparently named after a legendary bird that was "strong and dexterous whilst transforming into a stunning auspicious creature". An imaginative simile for a humble camera tripod!

(Image credit: Benro)

(Image credit: Benro)

Designed with a firm focus on portability, the Cyanbird Tripod weighs just 1.05kg and folds down to 46cm in length. Maximum height is 155cm, and the tripod can support up to 4kg. Arch-profile legs enables them to fold in tighter to the centre column, enabling a super-slim 6cm folded diameter. This should make it easy to slip the Cyanbird into even a small backpack or camera shoulder bag. Included with the tripod is a rollup padded carry case in which you can store the tripod, plus other small accessories.

(Image credit: Benro)

Ocean blue anodised castings with satin aluminium lever leg locks help the Cyanbird stand out from the crowd. Unusually, the legs are constructed from a mix of materials, with top leg sections made from carbon fiber, while the lower sections use aluminum. A weight hook is incorporated into the base of the center column to help stabilize the shooting platform on uneven terrain, or in windy conditions. The center column is also designed to split in half, enabling a minimum shooting height of only 17cm.

(Image credit: Benro)

The Cyanbird kit comes with Benro's Arca-compatible N00P ball head. This equally compact head uses a single locking knob for the ball motion, with an independently-controlled pan base.

The Benro Cyanbird Tripod tripod will be available from 1st September, priced at £235. US pricing has yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: Benro)

Read more: