Be a 3D real estate photography ace with $1,600 saving on Matterport camera

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Save a wallet-busting $1,600 on this Matterport MC250 Pro2 134MP camera kit, and get the gold standard in 3D photography

Matterport MC250 Pro2 deal
(Image credit: Matterport )

If you have ever wanted to step into the world of 3D photography, which saw a rapid influx of real estate agents hiring out for the technology during the pandemic, now if the best time to start. Thanks to this amazing saving at Adorama you can buy this ready to shoot Matterport Pro2 134MP camera setup with an insane $1,600 saving!

Matterport Pro2 134MP camera bundle|was $3,795|now $2,195
SAVE $1600 at B&H Step into the world of 3D photography with this gold standard Matterport Pro2 Camera with 134 megapixels, that's capable of producing 3D walkthroughs and so much more.

Add value to your visuals in real estate, engineering, architecture, or construction markets. The Pro2 allows you to create virtual 3D models and schematics of physical spaces, as well as edit and share them using the Matterport app and cloud service. Create virtual walkthroughs for your real estate clients looking for a new home or office, or present VR presentations for architecture clients to get ideas for future designs.

The MC250 Pro2 can shoot a 360° scan of a physical space in about 20 seconds, and sends it to your iPhone or Android phone, and the Matterport software scans the data and stitches the images into a 3D model and 360° panorama. The software allows you to create walkthroughs, tours, schematic maps, and professional-quality 2D still capture output. 

This incredible value bundle includes the Matterport Pro2, Manfrotto 190 Xtra tripod, two Lume Cube LED lights, two Revo Gopro to 1/14in adaptors and GoPro adhesive set, and a hard case.

So, if you're in the market for a 3D camera, why not splurge on the the gold standard of real estate and construction work, while saving yourself a cool $662 and get this Matterport Pro2 134MP camera bundle while you can. 

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

