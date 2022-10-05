Baby got back: Lomography's tiny Fisheye 110 camera gets Bauhaus design!

By Lauren Scott
published

Lomography announces the comeback of its fun Fisheye Baby 110 Camera in Bauhaus and black and silver Metal edition

Lomography Fisheye Baby 110 Bauhaus
(Image credit: Lomography)

Quirky and creative manufacturer Lomography has announced the comeback of its charming Fisheye Baby 110 Camera, a format that's ideal for casual snapshots. 

The new camera will reappear in a fun and bold "Bauhaus edition" as well as a sleek black and silver metallic colorway called Fisheye Baby Metal. Lomography film cameras are known for producing photos full of elements that most digital photographers want to avoid –  think vignettes and light leaks – in the name of creativity. The Fisheye Baby 110 Camera is well-named, as it's truly a tiny, pocket-sized camera. It gives users a 170-degree view and also features a PC-sync socket, as well as bulb and MX mode.

The Fisheye Baby 110 Bauhaus and Fisheye Baby 110 Metal are both available now, for $34.90 / £34.90 along with the rest of the 110 cameras on the Lomography website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Lomography)

(Image credit: Lomography)

What is 110 film?

110 film is incredibly small, and sometimes called “pocket film”. It is packaged in a reloadable cartridge which you don't have to rewind, and therefore you can switch films partway through without spoiling the whole film. Lomography is the only producer of the 110 film format, and it offers plenty of options to choose from – including color negative, black & white, slide, and Redscale.

110 cameras: the rise and fall of little film format (opens in new tab)

What is Lomography?

The Lomographic Society International was established in Vienna in 1992, and it's an organization dedicated to experimental film photography. It produces the best lomography cameras (opens in new tab), lenses, and accessories, and regularly expands its collection with new products like the Fisheye Baby 110.

• See the best Lomography cameras (opens in new tab) in 2022

Lomography Fisheye 110 camera sample

The Fisheye 110 cameras are perfect for some analogue experimentation – cute and compact to capture crazy Lomographic perspectives! (Image credit: Adrian Bilek)

Who is a Lomographer?

The term Lomographer can be applied to anyone "with a passion for photography, and a hunger for experimentation," says The Lomographic Society. There have been over 15 million photos uploaded to the Lomography community (opens in new tab) so far. 

