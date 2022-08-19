Autel's summer sale is here! Up to 20% off the latest 4K and 6K drones

If you're in the market for quality 4K drone that is also more than capable of capturing stunning aerial images at 50 megapixels, then these latest price cuts in the Autel Robotics Summer Sale are just the thing to save you money and have you launching into the sky.

First up is the Autel Evo Nano+ (opens in new tab). This mighty drone comes in two packages, the Standard and Premium bundle, receiving a jaw-dropping 15% or 20% reduction respectively.

(opens in new tab) Autel Evo Nano+| was $949 |now $809 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $140 With a foldable design and weighing in at only 8.8 oz, the standard version of the orange Evo Nano+ is a go-anywhere, fit-anywhere solution that enables you to easily take to the skies to capture pro-quality images and video.

US DEAL

The Autel Nano+ is a lightweight drone weighing in at justly 239 grams and to able to produce stunning 50MP images and 4K video with great noise control in all lighting situations, due to its large f/1.9 aperture. At just this really is a great option for those looking to up their game and offer clients 4K drone footage and stunning aerial images.

Also on offer and receiving an incredible 20% off is the Evo Lite+, which is now priced $1,479. The Evo Lite+ offers HDR camera modes, more flight and battery range, less interference, and Ultra Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance.

Flex your creativity with the adjustable aperture, from f/2.8 to f/11, helping you adjust exposure and depth of field to show off your own artistic style. Also show the world your cinematic skill by moonlight with the 1-inch CMOS image sensor and intelligent moonlight algorithm that enables the Evo Lite+ to capture crisp, vibrant details at night.

If you are in the market for a top quality 4K drone that's lightweight, or one that offers HDR support to make your visual pop, these two offering with price reductions are tempting offers to steer away from DJI, in fact the also offer added features that the DJI rivals, so you can really show off about the specs and the load of cash you saved too!

