Aura makes the best digital picture frames – and has some brilliant Black Friday bargains

Digital photo frames make fantastic gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Aura makes some of the very best, and has some decent Black Friday deals on selected frames, where you can save between £20 and £30 on its most popular models when you buy direct from Aura's online store.

What makes Aura frames particularly fabulous for gifting is that you can preload them with images without first opening the box. A QR code on the outer packaging enables you to upload your images to the cloud, then they automatically appear on the frame as soon as the recipient sets it up. It's ideal for loading up with pictures of the kids when gifting to grandparents and the like.

Aura Carver: was £149 now £129 at auraframes.co.uk Save £20 Carver is Aura's most popular frame, with a 10.1-inch landscape display with 1280 x 800 HD resolution. While the frame only works in landscape orientation, portrait images are neatly displayed side-by-side. Aura will knock an extra tenner off when you buy two, so why not get one as a gift and one for yourself?

Aura Mason: was £189 now £159 at auraframes.co.uk Save £30 The Mason has a smaller 9-inch screen but with a higher 1600 x 1200 resolution. It's a dual-orientation frame, so can be used in either portrait or landscape orientations, automatically rotating and cropping images to fill the frame. Aura is again offering a further £10 discount if you buy two.

Aura Mason Luxe: was £249 now £229 at auraframes.co.uk Save £20 The Mason Luxe packs a high-resolution 2048 x 1536 display into a 9.7-inch frame for gorgeous clarity. Like the Mason, it's also dual-orientation – just flip the frame and images are rotated and centered automatically.

All Aura frames are Wi-Fi connected, enabling you to easily upload photos from your phone or computer. Because images are stored in the cloud, rather than on the frame itself, you can add an unlimited number of photos and videos, and invite family and friends to fill the frame using the free Aura app. The frames feature a touch bar on the top, enabling you to swipe to change photos, as well as access settings, without getting fingerprints on the screen.

While these deals are to be found on Aura's own online store, other retailers may well get in on the action as the competition to offer the best Black Friday bargains hots up, so also check the retailers below…

