Aura makes the best digital picture frames – and has some brilliant Black Friday bargains

By
published

The Aura Carver, Mason and Mason Luxe frames make the most thoughtful gift for parents and grandparents, and you can save a few quid while you stock up for Christmas

Aura Carver frame on white background with Black Friday roundel
(Image credit: Aura)

Digital photo frames make fantastic gifts for the upcoming holiday season. Aura makes some of the very best, and has some decent Black Friday deals on selected frames, where you can save between £20 and £30 on its most popular models when you buy direct from Aura's online store.

What makes Aura frames particularly fabulous for gifting is that you can preload them with images without first opening the box. A QR code on the outer packaging enables you to upload your images to the cloud, then they automatically appear on the frame as soon as the recipient sets it up. It's ideal for loading up with pictures of the kids when gifting to grandparents and the like.

Aura Carver
Aura Carver: was £149 now £129 at auraframes.co.uk

Save £20 Carver is Aura's most popular frame, with a 10.1-inch landscape display with 1280 x 800 HD resolution. While the frame only works in landscape orientation, portrait images are neatly displayed side-by-side. Aura will knock an extra tenner off when you buy two, so why not get one as a gift and one for yourself?

View Deal
Aura Mason
Aura Mason: was £189 now £159 at auraframes.co.uk

Save £30 The Mason has a smaller 9-inch screen but with a higher 1600 x 1200 resolution. It's a dual-orientation frame, so can be used in either portrait or landscape orientations, automatically rotating and cropping images to fill the frame. Aura is again offering a further £10 discount if you buy two.

View Deal
Aura Mason Luxe
Aura Mason Luxe: was £249 now £229 at auraframes.co.uk

Save £20 The Mason Luxe packs a high-resolution 2048 x 1536 display into a 9.7-inch frame for gorgeous clarity. Like the Mason, it's also dual-orientation – just flip the frame and images are rotated and centered automatically.

View Deal

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

