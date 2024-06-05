Aspiring teenage photographer battling cancer is working her way through her bucket list

By
published

“Photography has given me something to do,” she said, “It has become my focus in life.”

An image of 16 year old Elizabeth Hatton, an aspiring photographer battling terminal cancer
16 year old Elizabeth Hatton is an aspiring photographer battling cancer (Image credit: Vicky Robayna)

Sixteen year old Elizabeth Hatton, from Harrogate, England, is an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but that isn’t going to stop her from getting her beautiful photographs seen.

In January of this year, Liz received the life-changing diagnosis of desmoplastic small round cell tumors in both her ovaries, her omentum tissue, and liver. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

Related articles