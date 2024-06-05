Aspiring teenage photographer battling cancer is working her way through her bucket list

Sixteen year old Elizabeth Hatton, from Harrogate, England, is an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but that isn’t going to stop her from getting her beautiful photographs seen.
In January of this year, Liz received the life-changing diagnosis of desmoplastic small round cell tumors in both her ovaries, her omentum tissue, and liver.
Only 12 cases of desmoplastic small round cell tumor are diagnosed each year in England, according to the bone and soft tissue cancer charity Sarcoma UK. Doctors have told Liz she likely has between six months to three years to live, depending on the effectiveness of the chemotherapy.
Liz got her first camera when she was 10 years old after saving up her money, and chose her school because it offered a course in photography.
"There’s just been a bit of a shift in what’s normal," Liz told Digital Camera World, "I used to be very focused on school work, but I’ve stopped that completely now. If I only have around three years left to live, what's the point in A-levels?”
Vicky, Liz’s mum, told us that her daughter has always loved photography. “I don’t think I overtly encouraged it,” said Vicky, “I’ve always enjoyed taking photos, although I’m not as good as Liz, so she was used to seeing me with a camera wherever we went.”
Liz uses a Canon EOS R6 and favors portrait photography, “because I like capturing people’s emotions,” she said.
“I was gifted my current camera by a very kind photographer who is a Canon ambassador and works for Getty Images,” said Liz, “He drove all the way from the south of England to spend a day at my house, and taught me how to use it when I first got diagnosed. I’m very grateful to him for giving me something that has given me so much pleasure ever since.”
Liz’s parents had hoped to send her on a trip to Los Angeles to meet her favorite photographer David Suh, but the medical insurance proved a barrier.
Instead, Vicky went viral on X, formerly Twitter, for her post sharing Liz’s photography bucket list:
- Photograph the rehearsal of a major musical
- Watch the filming of Would I Lie To You
- Have photographs published in as many magazines as possible
- Take photographs of the catwalk at London Fashion Week
- Photograph circus performers practising their act
- Help film a movie
- Photograph a music festival
- Take photos of the Christmas markets at Tivoli Gardens
- Do a photo shoot with professional models
- Take photos in a fashion shoot at a big fashion house
“So far I have just achieved one,” said Liz, “I went to watch 'Would I Lie To You' being filmed, it was phenomenal.
“I’ve been invited to watch the rehearsals of Six, Cabaret, and Wicked [West End musicals] – we’re just waiting for dates for those. I’m also getting to photograph a show at London Fashion Week this weekend.
“So many people have offered me lots of opportunities that weren’t on the list though and I’m excited to do those as well.”
Liz started her seventh round of chemotherapy this week, and photography has been a useful distraction during this difficult time.
“Photography has given me something to do,” she said, “It has become my focus in life.”
If you can help Liz with any of the opportunities on her photography bucket list, her mother’s X handle is @2ndtimeMama (PumpkinsandPost-Its). Give Liz a follow on Instagram as well at @lizhatton_photography.
