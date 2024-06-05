Aspiring teenage photographer battling cancer is working her way through her bucket list

Sixteen year old Elizabeth Hatton, from Harrogate, England, is an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but that isn’t going to stop her from getting her beautiful photographs seen.

In January of this year, Liz received the life-changing diagnosis of desmoplastic small round cell tumors in both her ovaries, her omentum tissue, and liver.

Only 12 cases of desmoplastic small round cell tumor are diagnosed each year in England, according to the bone and soft tissue cancer charity Sarcoma UK. Doctors have told Liz she likely has between six months to three years to live, depending on the effectiveness of the chemotherapy.

Liz got her first camera when she was 10 years old after saving up her money, and chose her school because it offered a course in photography.

"There’s just been a bit of a shift in what’s normal," Liz told Digital Camera World, "I used to be very focused on school work, but I’ve stopped that completely now. If I only have around three years left to live, what's the point in A-levels?”

"This was a photo I took for my preliminary A Level shoot. We were exploring viewpoints. I was trying to encapsulate an urban atmosphere to create a grunge-like feel. It’s taken in a little alley in Harrogate. I took this on my old camera, a Canon 250D with a 50mm portrait lens." (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

Vicky, Liz’s mum, told us that her daughter has always loved photography. “I don’t think I overtly encouraged it,” said Vicky, “I’ve always enjoyed taking photos, although I’m not as good as Liz, so she was used to seeing me with a camera wherever we went.”

Liz uses a Canon EOS R6 and favors portrait photography, “because I like capturing people’s emotions,” she said.

“I was gifted my current camera by a very kind photographer who is a Canon ambassador and works for Getty Images,” said Liz, “He drove all the way from the south of England to spend a day at my house, and taught me how to use it when I first got diagnosed. I’m very grateful to him for giving me something that has given me so much pleasure ever since.”

"This was also taken as part of my preliminary A Level coursework, where we were experimenting with colour. Throughout the shoot I used a range of different colours but I particularly liked this one because it gives the illusion that the mirror is actually water. This was taken at school on my Canon 250D with a 50mm portrait lens." (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

Liz’s parents had hoped to send her on a trip to Los Angeles to meet her favorite photographer David Suh, but the medical insurance proved a barrier.

Instead, Vicky went viral on X, formerly Twitter, for her post sharing Liz’s photography bucket list:

Photograph the rehearsal of a major musical

Watch the filming of Would I Lie To You

Have photographs published in as many magazines as possible

Take photographs of the catwalk at London Fashion Week

Photograph circus performers practising their act

Help film a movie

Photograph a music festival

Take photos of the Christmas markets at Tivoli Gardens

Do a photo shoot with professional models

Take photos in a fashion shoot at a big fashion house

Liz at one of her photoshoots, using her Canon EOS R6. (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

“So far I have just achieved one,” said Liz, “I went to watch 'Would I Lie To You' being filmed, it was phenomenal.

“I’ve been invited to watch the rehearsals of Six, Cabaret, and Wicked [West End musicals] – we’re just waiting for dates for those. I’m also getting to photograph a show at London Fashion Week this weekend.

“So many people have offered me lots of opportunities that weren’t on the list though and I’m excited to do those as well.”

Liz started her seventh round of chemotherapy this week, and photography has been a useful distraction during this difficult time.

“Photography has given me something to do,” she said, “It has become my focus in life.”

If you can help Liz with any of the opportunities on her photography bucket list, her mother’s X handle is @2ndtimeMama (PumpkinsandPost-Its). Give Liz a follow on Instagram as well at @lizhatton_photography.

"When speaking to my friend about what things we could do a photo shoot on about her life and experiences, I asked her how would you like to be seen or how she would like to be in the future and she replied that she wanted to not worry so much and have more confidence to be herself. To make this into a shoot I interpreted this as being nonchalant and from there we based the setting, poses and clothing around this. It was taken at the Harrogate Studio, using my Canon R6 and my 85mm portrait lens." (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

"I spoke to my friend about herself and while we were talking we were thinking about what we could make into a shoot. One of the things we said was that she has more negative feelings but that she always tries to put them to the back of her mind. This really sparked an idea for me so I decided to use the glitter to represent these repressed emotions leaking out. I used coloured lights to enhance the emotions that I wanted to create. It was taken at the Harrogate Studio, using my Canon R6 and my 85mm portrait lens." (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

"I took this photo on a cruise around Northern Europe. I was exploring the emotion of loneliness. When I saw the little boat completely isolated amidst the waves I realised it would be a perfect shot for the concept. I took this on my old Canon 250D." (Image credit: Elizabeth Hatton)

