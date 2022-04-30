Arlo Go 2 is the cellular security camera that you can stick anywhere!

The Arlo Go 2 is a versatile battery-powered security camera which can be placed anywhere and stream video via both cellular or wi-fi. Its arrival brings the UK up to speed with the US market, where the camera is already available in LTE form, and adds features like industry standard 1080P with the much rarer cellular connectivity.

Specifically the Arlo Go 2 offers 1080P, color night vision (via a built-in spotlight), local storage via microSD, and up to 6 months battery on cellular connection (or 12 on wi-fi). Users can remotely trigger a built-in siren of 80db to deter possible intruders (or surpise wildlife). The camera is also conscious of its location via GPS, so able to indicate its location on a map – a feature intended for businesses with multiple installations but potentially useful for nature enthusiasts (or the forgetful!)

(Image credit: Arlo)

Arlo tells DCW that the camera is designed to reduce user “pain points,” and because it is entirely wireless and can be installed beyond the reach of wi-fi it can be set up in under five minutes. It can be near the home, simply using cellular as a backup, or miles away, protecting another location – like a caravan.

Unlike the previous Arlo Go which sat apart, the new Go 2 establishes design continuity with the main Arlo camera range, meaning it is compatible with the company’s accessories – an obvious choice being the solar panel for remote installs. Black camera housings are also available.

Like the other Arlo cameras – Arlo Ultra 2 or Arlo Pro 4 – the camera itself can be removed from the housing, in this case allowing access to the SIM card, MicroSD card slot (accepting cards up to 256Gb), and the 3660mAh rechargeable battery replaced. The battery can also be charged using the included charging cable which magnetically attached to the bottom of the camera.

(Image credit: Arlo)

Arlo supports the camera though free apps for iOS, Android, FireOS and web browsers – secured using 2-step authentication and 256-bit AES encryption. These allow you to stream live video and trigger actions – like the siren or spotlight. The Arlo Go 2 also has Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integrations but does not connect to the Arlo Hub.

Arlo also offer Arlo Secure, a cloud-based service with monthly subscription which makes it possible to review video of events for 30 or 60 days without visiting the camera, depending on your choice of plan. It is only with the cloud service enabled that smart detection is enabled; that is the ability to distinguish between people, animals and vehicles before alerting you via your phone or email (which, of course, avoids false alarms).

Arlo Secure subscription plans are charged at $2.99/£2.79 (one device) / $9.99/£8.99 (unlimited devices) with 30 days storage. There is a higher $14.99/£12.99 tier with 60 days video storage and an extended warranty which includes theft replacement.

For the UK launch on June 1st, Arlo is offering a deal that includes 24-months of coverage with provider EE or BT (and 3 months Arlo secure subscription) for £309.99. The camera will also be sold separately for £259.99 (the same price as the Arlo Go it replaces).

In the US, the Arlo Go 2 LTE is available for $249.99 for use on the Verizon or US Cellular phone networks.

