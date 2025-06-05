Wyze's lightbulb moment! The Bulb Cam security camera launches (alongside its special little buddy)

Could Wyze be about to make lightbulb security camera truly mainstream? If anything can do it it is this new release – and it's clever pairable accessory.

Wyze is known for its accessibly priced linked security cameras, which use wi-fi and an app, and for helping consumers side-step expensive subscriptions to cloud storage by offering on-device storage as an option with MicroSD cards.

This new camera will be no exception to that, with a slot capable of accepting a memory card (which Wyze will gladly sell you if you're buying the camera directly).

The other key features of the Wyze Bulb Cam is IP65 weatherproofing – meaning it can easily be installed in most outdoor light fittings and a 2K camera with a 160-degree field of view.

Wyze also describe the camera as boasting 'Color night vision' (though presumably this comes from the fact the 800 lumen (max) dimmable bulb is providing enough light that the camera can 'see' color.

The bulb fits E26 sockets, the screw-in kind used by around 90% of lights in the USA.

Using the Wyze ecosystem it'll be possible to pair it with the Wyze Accessory Bulb (without the word 'Cam' appended), so that the smart sensing from the camera can easily trigger up to five bulbs. In both cases the bulb has a fixed color temperature of 3000K.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The device also boasts a built-in speaker and microphone which, like other ecosystem devices, can be used for two-way-talking remotely via the app. The speaker can also serve as a 95 dB siren to make a point / deter intruders.

Wyze's enduring popularity comes in part because that ecosystem supports Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT and the company's own 'Rules'.

The Bulb Cam is available now in the US and retails for $49.98 device alone, and as a bundle with a single Accessory Bulb on top for $64.98. The Accessory Bulb bought alone is $16.98.

You might also like

Check our guide to the best outdoor security cameras or, if you've got more interest in building an Apple-led system, why not check the best Apple HomeKit cameras guide?